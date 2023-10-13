NGCP eyes full MVIP energization by year-end

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) is now putting on the finishing touches for the Mindanao-Visayas interconnection project (MVIP), with the target of having it fully energized before the year ends.

“We still have remaining works for certain components that we expect to finish this month,” NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said.

“And the final component that needs to be energized, we’re targeting before the end of the year,” she said.

The MVIP was energized by the NGCP last April 30 with an initial load of 22.5 MW.

The P52-billion MVIP comprises of a 184 circuit-kilometer high-voltage direct current submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450 megawatts (MW), expandable to as much as 900 MW.

The project benefits consumers by providing a more reliable and sustainable power transmission service that lessen the instances of power interruptions.

It likewise promotes energy resource sharing, as excess power generated in one region can now be transmitted to the other.

“Last time we checked we were at 50 percent of the 450 MW (transfer capacity),” she said.

“We started MVIP in 2017. 100 kilometers in Cebu side, 100 kilometers Mindanao side. So it’s a very big project. We energized it 2023. That’s six years. That’s not so bad considering there were lockdowns due to COVID,” Alabanza said.

“Is it delayed? Yes. because there was COVID and the lockdown. We’re talking about supply chain delays and manufacturing stopped, shipping stopped,” she said.

NGCP holds a 25-year concession and a 50-year Congressional franchise to expand and operate the country’s power transmission grid.

As the country’s sole power grid operator, NGCP said it has significantly expanded the country’s transmission network since it took over transmission operations from the government in 2009.