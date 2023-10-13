^

RCBC credit card issuance hits 1 million mark

The Philippine Star
October 13, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) has breached the one-million benchmark in terms of credit cards-in-force.

RCBC Credit Cards president and CEO Arniel Vincent Ong said the one-million card milestone was driven by quality acquisition and deeper engagement with cardholders.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we at RCBC Credit Cards further strengthen our commitment to provide our customers with the best products, solutions, and deals as well as the tools and support to secure their financial future,” Ong said.

He added that the credit card arm of the bank would continue to offer innovative products and solutions based on the ever-changing needs of cardholders.

RCBC Credit Cards has curated a range of services and impressive travel perks for its customers. These include their promotional lowest forex conversion fee of just 1.68 percent, complimentary travel insurance and protection, exclusive lounge access, and much more.

It is also helping its customers manage and maximize their cards.

Through the RCBC Digital app, for instance, cardholders can pay anyone with UnliPay, efficiently manage cash flow through Unli Installment, settle utility bills via Fast BillsPay, and secure their card with a convenient lock and unlock feature, among others.

In addition to these benefits, card users can indulge in shopping and dining extravaganzas, enjoying enticing offers from a selection of top local and international establishments. These opportunities are designed to add an extra layer of delight to the holiday season.

