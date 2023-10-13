^

Business

SEC stands pat on hike in fees

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2023 | 12:00am
SEC stands pat on hike in fees
The SEC led by its chairman Emilio Aquino met yesterday with representatives of the different business chambers. It is set to hold more meetings with business leaders regarding the issue.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said its plan to increase registration and filing fees is justified but assured stakeholders that regulators would consider all of their issues and concerns.

The SEC led by its chairman Emilio Aquino met yesterday with representatives of the different business chambers. It is set to hold more meetings with business leaders regarding the issue.

The business groups which raised concerns on the new fees include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Management Association of the Philippines, Chamber of Thrift Banks, Philippine Retailers Association, Philippine Franchise Association, Philippine Association of Legitimate Service Contractors, Stratbase ADR Institute for Strategic and International Studies, and  the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization Inc.

“We are not pressing it for now. We are mindful of the costs,” said Aquino, referring to high inflation that has translated to higher cost of goods and commodities.

He clarified that the proposed increase in fees was made public in August but there is no specific timetable yet as to its implementation.

“We will sort this out. We will consider all the comments,” Aquino said.

Aquino also said in raising the fees, the SEC looked at its peers globally.

“We also benchmarked with our neighbors. You have to look at best practices,” he said.

Under the SEC’s proposed fee hike, fees would for increase to 1/4 of one percent of an entity’s authorized capital stock but not less than P2,500 of the subscription price of the subscribed capital stock or whichever is higher.

In their Oct. 2 letter to Aquino, the business groups said the fees must be just and reasonable.

“We are aware that the current fee collections of the SEC already far exceed the cost of its operations. Proof of this includes the purchase of its own building in Makati CBD reportedly costing about P2.5 billion, in addition to about 90 commercial parking slots estimated at about P1 million per slot,” the business groups said.

SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lester Lee, for his part, said, “I think we can make a very good case for justifying the direction we’re going because it’s done very well. We have to laud our technical team who has worked on this for an excessively long time,” Lee said.

vuukle comment

SEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sugar Regulatory Admin halts distribution of imported sugar into the market

Sugar Regulatory Admin halts distribution of imported sugar into the market

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The SRA made the decision since farmgate prices of sugar have fallen from P3,000 to around P2,500 to P2,700...
Business
fbtw

Quezon Memorial Circle Park

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Rather than focus on world-shaking events (such as the sudden outbreak of internal war in Israel or on macro economic issues), I choose a topic of community interest today.
Business
fbtw
Israel-Hamas conflict won&rsquo;t affect Philippine oil prices &mdash; DOE

Israel-Hamas conflict won’t affect Philippine oil prices — DOE

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Israel and Palestine are not major oil suppliers of the Philippines, Oil Management Bureau Director Rino Abad (DOE) said...
Business
fbtw
China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts &mdash; Beijing

China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts — Beijing

By Oliver Hotham | 2 days ago
China announced Tuesday its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project had generated two trillion dollars in contracts...
Business
fbtw
Dennis Uy steps down as Dito's CEO

Dennis Uy steps down as Dito's CEO

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Tycoon Dennis Uy on Wednesday stepped down as the chief executive officer of Dito Telecommunity.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Top conglomerates bag awards for governance

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Some of the country’s biggest conglomerates received recognition for their respective corporate governance programs and initiatives from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Business
fbtw
HSBC completes consolidation of Philippine operations after thrift exit

HSBC completes consolidation of Philippine operations after thrift exit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
British banking giant HSBC has completed the consolidation of its operations in the Philippines after voluntarily surrendering...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee&rsquo;s Tanmantiong named Management Person of the Year

Jollibee’s Tanmantiong named Management Person of the Year

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Business group Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named Jollibee Foods Corp. chief executive officer Ernesto...
Business
fbtw
DBM releases 97 percent of 2023 budget

DBM releases 97 percent of 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The government has released P5.12 trillion or 97 percent of the record P5.268 trillion budget allocation as of the end of...
Business
fbtw

Overstaffed, but undermanned

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
Anyone dealing with a government office gets the feeling that the bureaucracy is overstaffed, yet undermanned. There are many people sitting behind desks or milling around, but few attend to the needs of citizens...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with