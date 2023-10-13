SM opens 84th mall in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings Inc. the integrated property developer of the Sy Group, has put up its 84th mall in the country.

SM Prime opens today SM Center San Pedro in San Pedro City, Laguna, which will be SM Prime’s fourth mall in the province and comes after the success of SM City Sta. Rosa, SM City San Pablo and SM City Calamba.

SM Center San Pedro is located along U.B. Main Road, Barangay United Bayanihan.

Jeffrey Lim, president of SM Prime, said the latest mall would serve Laguna and nearby towns in Southern Luzon.

“SM Center San Pedro is SM Prime’s 84th mall in the Philippines and is set to provide further opportunity for the company to expand its brand of service and convenience to more Filipinos in the south, specifically in Laguna and nearby towns of Cavite. SM Center San Pedro, with its ideal location, aims to converge business, leisure and entertainment that will enhance economic and civic activities in the area,” Lim said.

As SM Center San Pedro opens, it will have almost 90 percent of space lease-awarded across three categories – shopping, dining and entertainment hubs.

Anchor retailers include SM Hypermarket, SM Appliance, Ace Hardware, Miniso, Watsons, Simply Shoes, Pet Express, and BDO. The new mall will also have SM Foodcourt, Cyberzone, indoor plaza and parking areas.

The company said it remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering malls and other lifestyle destinations in the different cities in the country.

Aside from the Philippines, SM Prime also has seven malls in China, located in the cities of Xiamen, Jinjiang, Chengdu, Zibo, Chongqing, Tianjin and Suzhou.

In the Philippines, the company also has at least 64 residential projects, 18 office buildings, nine hotels, six convention centers and two trade halls.

Its subsidiaries include SM Development Corp., SM Hotels & Conventions Corp., SM Land, Costa del Hamilo Inc., Tagaytay Resort Development Corp. and SM Arena Complex Corp.