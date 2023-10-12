^

Business

Sugar Regulatory Administration halts distribution of imported sugar into the market

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 5:49pm
Sugar Regulatory Administration halts distribution of imported sugar into the market
In the latest report of the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), the Philippines is seen to produce 2.2 million metric tons of raw sugar, five percent higher than the expected 2.1 million MT in the current crop year.
AFP / Yamil Lage

MANILA, Philippines — The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) issued an order on Thursday to stop the release of imported sugar into the market.

The SRA made the decision since farmgate prices of sugar have fallen from P3,000 to around P2,500 to P2,700 per bag, causing problems for farmers.

“Despite the fact that the average retail price of sugar remains the same, the average farmgate price of raw sugar which hovered between P2,500 to P2,750 per bag during the first two weeks of CY 2023-2024 continues to go down, to the detriment of the sugar farmers, allegedly by reason of oversupply,” the SRA said.

The agency referred to Sugar Order No. 7, which mandated the importation of 150,000 metric tons of sugar for the 2022-2023 crop year.

According to the latest price report by the Department of Agriculture, sugar prices vary from as low as P75 to a maximum of P110 per kilo.

Meanwhile, refined sugar is in the range of P80 to P110 per kilo, washed sugar is priced between P79 to P95 per kilo, and brown sugar falls within the P75 to P95 per kilo range.

vuukle comment

FARMGATE

MARKET

SUGAR

SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Quezon Memorial Circle Park

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 19 hours ago
Rather than focus on world-shaking events (such as the sudden outbreak of internal war in Israel or on macro economic issues), I choose a topic of community interest today.
Business
fbtw
China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts &mdash; Beijing

China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts — Beijing

By Oliver Hotham | 2 days ago
China announced Tuesday its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project had generated two trillion dollars in contracts...
Business
fbtw
Former PLDT exec named new Dito CEO &nbsp;

Former PLDT exec named new Dito CEO  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Telco newcomer Dito Telecommunity Corp. has appointed an industry veteran as its new CEO, banking on him to lead the company...
Business
fbtw
BSP mulls lifting ban on new digital banks

BSP mulls lifting ban on new digital banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is looking at lifting the moratorium imposed on the granting of licenses to digital bank...
Business
fbtw

BCDA partners with Japan, Philippines firm for smart public transport system demo

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority has partnered with Japan-based Zenmov and Philippine-based MC Metro Transport Operation for a demonstration of an energy-efficient and smart public transportation...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GFIs seek regulatory relief for MIF contributions

GFIs seek regulatory relief for MIF contributions

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Government financial institutions, led by Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines, are seeking...
Business
fbtw
BOI issues changes to SIPP guidelines

BOI issues changes to SIPP guidelines

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The Board of Investments has issued amendments to the strategic investment priority plan guidelines for mass housing projects,...
Business
fbtw

SMPC to pay out record-high P30 billion dividends  

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corp. will  reward its shareholders this year with the company’s highest total dividend payout in history.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;US Fed on track to avoid recession&rsquo;&nbsp;

‘US Fed on track to avoid recession’ 

19 hours ago
The Federal Reserve is on track to tackle US inflation without pushing the country into a damaging recession, a senior official...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Group further trims Manila Water stake to 22.5%

Ayala Group further trims Manila Water stake to 22.5%

By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Ayala said its wholly owned unit Philwater Holdings Co. Inc. would ...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with