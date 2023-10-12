BCDA partners with Japan, Philippines firm for smart public transport system demo

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with Japan-based Zenmov and Philippine-based MC Metro Transport Operation for a demonstration of an energy-efficient and smart public transportation system that will run within New Clark City and the rest of Clark Special Economic Zone.

Under the two-year demonstration project, a new public transportation system called Primary Rapid Transit, a last mile service, will run in select routes in New Clark City, Clark Freeport Zone, and Clark Civil Aviation Complex using Smart Mobility Operation Cloud (SMOC).

According to the BCDA, this application will enable Zenmov to measure and verify the effectiveness of the public transport service system, with an aim to maximize operational availability while keeping the number of vehicles at a minimum by managing a lean dispatching system based on travel demand data.

“Smart mobility plays an important role in our commitment to transforming our developments into green, sustainable, and inclusive cities,” BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang said.

“Learning from global experts in smart city development, like our partners from Japan, we can integrate smart and innovative technologies in our developments, like those of Zenmov, which in the long run will improve the quality of life of the people residing and working in BCDA developments,” he added.

In January, the BCDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Japan’s national research and development agency, for a demonstration project on smart mobility technologies to be implemented in New Clark City and its environs.

After the MOU signing, NEDO appointed Zenmov to implement the smart mobility demonstration program.

Zenmov is a Japan-based information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in the transportation sector.

“To complement the use of SMOC application, Zenmov and MC Metro will likewise deploy low-carbon electric vehicles and bikes, as well as install smart poles, drones, and charging stations, among others, for real time data collection and dissemination on traffic management,” the BCDA said.

At the end of the demonstration project, Zenmov will provide BCDA a final report containing its findings, evaluation, and recommendations, which will include traffic demand analysis, operation feasibility of smart mobility system, quantitative analysis of reduction in greenhouse emissions, among others.

“Aside from exploring smart mobility solutions, BCDA and its public and private partners have ushered in significant green measures in its developments, such as maximizing renewable energy sources, promoting active mobility, conserving biodiversity, and setting aside 60 percent of the land area for parks, green spaces and water bodies. These initiatives are all in line with the BCDA’s commitment to sustainable, smart, and green developments,” the BCDA said.

New Clark City is envisioned to be the country’s first smart, green and resilient metropolis, masterfully laid out and highly connected with mixed-use developments and an integrated transport system.

The 9,450-hectare greenfield development is being positioned as a world-class city that focuses on liveability and sustainability, and is expected to catalyze economic growth in Central Luzon.