The Huddle Room scores back-to-back wins as 2023 Media Agency of the Year

Philstar.com
October 10, 2023 | 2:00pm
The Huddle Room is founded by five friends turned into partners—Dimples Cruz, Julia Garcia, Eugene Manalo, Pat Dizon and Reena Cruz-Robles.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Coinciding on a decade anniversary of its founding, The Huddle Room scores back-to-back wins as 2023 Media Agency of the Year.

First, in its historic win in the recently concluded 4As Agency of the Year, it bested out media agency giants, making it the first independent agency to receive the award. The Huddle Room also showcased its thought leadership by grabbing Best in Industry Leadership and Community Service for its continuous efforts to elevate media and advertising as an industry and thrust for social and common good.

Second, it bagged the Media Agency of the Year for 2023, the inaugural of this category, at the Philippine Association of National Advertisers’ PANATA Awards.

The Huddle Room is founded by five friends turned into partners—Dimples Cruz, Julia Garcia, Eugene Manalo, Pat Dizon and Reena Cruz-Robles—who decided to establish an independent local agency in 2013.

They were brave enough to challenge the industry’s unbundling of advertising services during that time and rather offered an integrated and one-voice approach.

Asked about the agency’s wins, Cruz, the chairman and CEO, stated, “This is a product of a decade of collaboration with our clients and media partners who trusted us along the way.  Truly, what a fruitful and blessed year for us.”

Dizon, the managing director, has this to say, “This is how we challenge ourselves, wherein media should focus on skill and not just scale. This is just the start of how we evolve more beyond an ad agency but as a growth agency in this market.”

HUDDLE ROOM
