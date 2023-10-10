T-bill demand drops to lowest in 3 months

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday made a partial award of P12.518 billion out of the P15 billion on offer.

MANILA, Philippines — Demand for the government’s short-term securities declined to its lowest level in three months, with rates rising across the board after September inflation sizzled faster than expected.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday made a partial award of P12.518 billion out of the P15 billion on offer.

This is the second straight week of partial award for T-bills.

Week-on-week, overall demand for the short-term securities declined 18 percent to P22.564 billion. The auction was oversubscribed by 1.504 times.

However, this is the lowest tendered offer for T-bills in three months or since July when bids reached P17.419 billion.

Bids also went down across the board to P6.898 billion, P7.646 billion and P8.020 billion for the three, six and 12-month securities, respectively.

Rates yesterday went up across the board in comparison with the reference rates, as well as on a weekly basis.

This comes after inflation in September hit 6.1 percent, which led to a hawkish central bank, as well as bets that it may raise rates in November with an off-cycle rate hike not being dismissed.

The latest inflation print settled at the upper end of the central bank’s forecast and exceeded the market consensus of 5.4 percent.

Meanwhile, rates for the 91-day T-bills went up 9.4 basis points to 5.806 percent from the secondary rate of 5.712 percent, and is higher from last week’s 5.698 percent.

The 182-day short-dated debt papers saw rates rise by 10.4 basis points to 6.115 percent, and also above last week’s level of 6.023 percent.

On the other hand, rates averaged 6.305 percent for the 364-day T-bills, 6.1 basis points higher than the secondary rate, also up from last week’s auction rate of 6.215 percent.

All three tenors were only partially awarded at P4.788 billion, P4.41 billion and P3.32 billion for 91, 182 and 364 days, respectively, instead of the P5 billion each.

For this month, the Treasury targets to raise P150 billion from the domestic debt market. Of this, P60 billion is expected to be borrowed from T-bills.

The Treasury has so far raised P25.434 billion.