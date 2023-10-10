^

Business

‘Philippines most vulnerable to high inflation, weak external position’

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 10, 2023 | 12:00am
â��Philippines most vulnerable to high inflation, weak external positionâ��
A gas attendant fills up a car's fuel tank at a pump station in Quezon City on August 6, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines stands out as the most vulnerable in the region to a combination of higher inflation and a weaker external position, according to Australia-based investment bank ANZ.

In its macro weekly report titled “Assessing Vulnerability to Oil Prices,” ANZ said a sustained supply-side-driven rise in global oil prices would be a headwind for the region’s economies that are mostly net oil importers.

ANZ said the transmission to domestic inflation in the past was strongest in the Philippines and Thailand, and weakest in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Based on estimates, ANZ said the pass-through of a 10 percent rise in global oil prices on domestic energy inflation is 2.2 percent for the Philippines following Thailand’s 2.8 percent.

On the other hand, the pass-through on headline inflation is 0.2 percent, next to Thailand’s 0.3 percent.

ANZ said the impact of a 10-percent rise in oil prices on the net fuel balance is about 0.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), next to Thailand’s 0.9 percent, South Korea’s 0.8 percent and Singapore’s 0.7 percent.

According to ANZ, the energy weight, including vehicle fuel, household fuel and electricity in the inflation basket in the Philippines is pegged at 9.1 percent.

The commodities team of ANZ sees oil price reaching $100 per barrel by the end of this year before declining to $97.5 per barrel. The year-to-date average price of oil is at $82.6 per barrel.

The ANZ report, however, has factored in recent events on the oil market brought about by the unexpected Hamas attack on Israel.

Inflation in the Philippines averaged 6.6 percent from January to September, well above the two to four percent target range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

ANZ said inflation in the Philippines has yet to return to the central bank target range after accelerating for the second straight month to a five-month high of 6.1 percent in September from 5.3 percent in August.

“The speed and extent of the pass-through from rising global oil prices to inflation will vary across economies, depending on the duration of high oil prices, the composition of the inflation basket, domestic fuel price structures, regulatory control, and policy intervention,” it said.

It added that transmission to inflation would be fastest in economies where pump prices are allowed to adjust, just like in the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

“The increase in gasoline prices has been most prominent in the Philippines and South Korea,” ANZ said.

Data from the Department of Energy showed gasoline prices increased by a total of P15.30 per liter, diesel by P13.80 and kerosene by P8.94 since the start of the year.

“The Philippines stands out as relatively more vulnerable due to its high dependence on oil and the faster increase in the price of oil compared to other energy sources. Notably, it already raised electricity tariffs in September,” ANZ added.

The investment bank warned that the current account of the Philippines is likely to remain vulnerable because it runs the largest food deficit in the region.

Likewise, weather-related risks to food prices are elevated in the Philippines.

ANZ pointed out that the risks of rate increase are highest in the Philippines despite the fact that the BSP already emerged as the most aggressive central bank in the region after it raised key policy rates by 425 basis points between May last year and March this year to tame inflation and stabilize the peso.

ANZ sees inflation accelerating to six percent this year from 5.8 percent last year before easing to 3.5 percent next year and to three percent in 2025.

It expects the BSP Monetary Board to maintain a hawkish pause by leaving interest rates untouched until next year before delivering a 50-basis point hike in 2025.

vuukle comment

AUSTRALIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Major airlines cancel dozens of flights to Tel Aviv

Major airlines cancel dozens of flights to Tel Aviv

1 day ago
Major airlines cancelled dozens of flights to Tel Aviv this weekend after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise...
Business
fbtw
DBP-Daiwa ending operations this year

DBP-Daiwa ending operations this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The brokerage business of the Development Bank of the Philippines and Daiwa International Holdings Inc. is set to cease its...
Business
fbtw
Oil prices jump as Hamas attack on Israel fuels supply fears

Oil prices jump as Hamas attack on Israel fuels supply fears

10 hours ago
Oil prices rallied while the dollar and yen advanced Monday after Hamas launched a shock attack on Israel at the weekend,...
Business
fbtw
Oil firms to cut pump prices on October 10

Oil firms to cut pump prices on October 10

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
This has been the third week of rollback in prices for both gasoline and diesel after consecutive weeks of oil price hik...
Business
fbtw
PSE to introduce cross-border trading

PSE to introduce cross-border trading

1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange plans to introduce new products to help boost liquidity and entice more investors into the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Business groups buck proposed hike in SEC fees

Business groups buck proposed hike in SEC fees

By Catherine Talavera | 5 hours ago
Business groups are raising concern over some provisions of the revised schedule of fees and charges being proposed by the...
Business
fbtw

Trust in Artificial Intelligence

By Michael Emerson Royeca | 5 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence has become a ubiquitous part of everyday life and work.
Business
fbtw
Pre-need industry income surges in H1

Pre-need industry income surges in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The pre-need industry saw its net income surge by four-fold to almost P2 billion in the first semester amid an increase in...
Business
fbtw
Mitsubishi bags P9 billion airport train deal

Mitsubishi bags P9 billion airport train deal

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
The supplier of the new generation trains for the Light Rail Transit Line 1 has bagged a P9-billion deal to provide the airport...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with