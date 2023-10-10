^

Pre-need industry income surges in H1

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Latest data from IC showed that the net income of the industry reached P1.89 billion from January to June, a significant jump from the P437.2 million in profit in the same period last year.
MANILA, Philippines — The pre-need industry saw its net income surge by four-fold to almost P2 billion in the first semester amid an increase in the number of life plans sold, the Insurance Commission (IC) reported yesterday.

Latest data from IC showed that the net income of the industry reached P1.89 billion from January to June, a significant jump from the P437.2 million in profit in the same period last year.

This, as the premium income of the sector improved close to 10 percent to P11.21 billion following the 28 percent jump in the total number of plans sold.

In aggregate, the industry sold 419,044 pre-need plans, 28 percent better than the 328,249 sold in the first semester of 2022.

The bulk of this at 99 percent were life plans, which also registered a 28 percent hike in the number of plans sold.

The remaining 429 were pension plans, which dropped by 47 percent from the 803 sold the year prior. Education plans also plummeted 66 percent to 10 plans sold.

Further, the IC noted that investments in trust funds improved by seven percent to P125.37 billion while pre-need reserves rose by nearly four percent to P118.53 billion.

As mandated by the pre-need code, pre-need providers are mandated to maintain a reserve to cover benefit payables.

Meanwhile, the IC said the difference between investment in trust funds and pre-need reserves more than tripled to P6.83 billion from P2.05 billion in 2022.

With these, the industry saw its asset base increase to P148.8 billion while liabilities increased by four percent to P126.13 billion.

Similarly, total net worth went up by 40 percent to P22.67 billion.

Latest pre-need figures covered a total of 18 firms, higher than the 17 in 2022. Of the total, 14 are licensed, two are servicing companies, and two more have pending applications.

