BCDA explores low-carbon cooling technology for New Clark City

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with two foreign firms to explore low-carbon district cooling technologies that will make energy consumption in New Clark City greener and more efficient.

In a statement yesterday, the BCDA said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar-based United District Energy International L.L.C. (UDEI) and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) during its business mission in Tokyo, Japan in September.

The MOU covers the conduct of a technical and commercial feasibility study that will explore the viability of a district cooling technology for New Clark City.

According to the BCDA, this sustainability initiative aims to help address high energy consumption during the dry season, which is associated with searing temperatures especially in Central Luzon.

“To help reduce energy consumption and make use of greener energy sources, BCDA has tapped the expertise of UDEI, a regional leader in low-carbon district cooling technologies, and Marubeni, our reliable Japanese partner in power distribution in New Clark City, to explore low-carbon cooling solutions in our development,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

District cooling systems integrate highly-efficient centralized chillers, thermal energy storage tanks, and advanced control systems as a greener and smarter alternative to decentralized air conditioners, according to the BCDA.

Bingcang said a district cooling system in the sustainable metropolis will enable the BCDA to provide the most environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient solution to future residents and locators.

Under the one-year MOU, BCDA, Marubeni and UDEI have agreed to discuss, share knowledge, and explore potential opportunities for collaboration leading to the preparation of conceptual and technical reports.

“We at UDEI are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in our partnership with BCDA and Marubeni for the exploration of low-carbon district cooling technologies in New Clark City. This marks a significant milestone in our journey. Together with our esteemed partners, we are committed to deliver cutting-edge solutions that not only redefine industries but also empower individuals and businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” UDEI director Yasser Al Jaidah said.

“We envision a future where our technology, in collaboration with BCDA and Marubeni, continues to pave the way for positive change, transforming challenges into opportunities and inspiring progress for generations to come. Furthermore, we proudly stand as staunch supporters of the global effort to combat climate change, recognizing the urgent need for sustainable solutions that safeguard our planet for future generations. Our commitment to BCDA’s New Clark City underscores our dedication to fostering lasting relationships and making a meaningful impact on the community and economy,” Al Jaidah said.