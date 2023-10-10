^

Business

BCDA explores low-carbon cooling technology for New Clark City

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
October 10, 2023 | 12:00am
BCDA explores low-carbon cooling technology for New Clark City
In a statement yesterday, the BCDA said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar-based United District Energy International L.L.C. (UDEI) and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) during its business mission in Tokyo, Japan in September.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with two foreign firms to explore low-carbon district cooling technologies that will make energy consumption in New Clark City greener and more efficient.

In a statement yesterday, the BCDA said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar-based United District Energy International L.L.C. (UDEI) and Japan’s Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) during its business mission in Tokyo, Japan in September.

The MOU covers the conduct of a technical and commercial feasibility study that will explore the viability of a district cooling technology for New Clark City.

According to the BCDA, this sustainability initiative aims to help address high energy consumption during the dry season, which is associated with searing temperatures especially in Central Luzon.

“To help reduce energy consumption and make use of greener energy sources, BCDA has tapped the expertise of UDEI, a regional leader in low-carbon district cooling technologies, and Marubeni, our reliable Japanese partner in power distribution in New Clark City, to explore low-carbon cooling solutions in our development,” BCDA president and CEO Joshua Bingcang said.

District cooling systems integrate highly-efficient centralized chillers, thermal energy storage tanks, and advanced control systems as a greener and smarter alternative to decentralized air conditioners, according to the BCDA.

Bingcang said a district cooling system in the sustainable metropolis will enable the BCDA to provide the most environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient solution to future residents and locators.

Under the one-year MOU, BCDA, Marubeni and UDEI have agreed to discuss, share knowledge, and explore potential opportunities for collaboration leading to the preparation of conceptual and technical reports.

“We at UDEI are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in our partnership with BCDA and Marubeni for the exploration of low-carbon district cooling technologies in New Clark City. This marks a significant milestone in our journey. Together with our esteemed partners, we are committed to deliver cutting-edge solutions that not only redefine industries but also empower individuals and businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” UDEI director Yasser Al Jaidah said.

“We envision a future where our technology, in collaboration with BCDA and Marubeni, continues to pave the way for positive change, transforming challenges into opportunities and inspiring progress for generations to come. Furthermore, we proudly stand as staunch supporters of the global effort to combat climate change, recognizing the urgent need for sustainable solutions that safeguard our planet for future generations. Our commitment to BCDA’s New Clark City underscores our dedication to fostering lasting relationships and making a meaningful impact on the community and economy,” Al Jaidah said.

vuukle comment

BCDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Major airlines cancel dozens of flights to Tel Aviv

Major airlines cancel dozens of flights to Tel Aviv

1 day ago
Major airlines cancelled dozens of flights to Tel Aviv this weekend after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise...
Business
fbtw
DBP-Daiwa ending operations this year

DBP-Daiwa ending operations this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The brokerage business of the Development Bank of the Philippines and Daiwa International Holdings Inc. is set to cease its...
Business
fbtw
Oil prices jump as Hamas attack on Israel fuels supply fears

Oil prices jump as Hamas attack on Israel fuels supply fears

10 hours ago
Oil prices rallied while the dollar and yen advanced Monday after Hamas launched a shock attack on Israel at the weekend,...
Business
fbtw
Oil firms to cut pump prices on October 10

Oil firms to cut pump prices on October 10

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
This has been the third week of rollback in prices for both gasoline and diesel after consecutive weeks of oil price hik...
Business
fbtw
PSE to introduce cross-border trading

PSE to introduce cross-border trading

1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange plans to introduce new products to help boost liquidity and entice more investors into the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Business groups buck proposed hike in SEC fees

Business groups buck proposed hike in SEC fees

By Catherine Talavera | 5 hours ago
Business groups are raising concern over some provisions of the revised schedule of fees and charges being proposed by the...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines most vulnerable to high inflation, weak external position&rsquo;

‘Philippines most vulnerable to high inflation, weak external position’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 5 hours ago
The Philippines stands out as the most vulnerable in the region to a combination of higher inflation and a weaker external...
Business
fbtw

Trust in Artificial Intelligence

By Michael Emerson Royeca | 5 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence has become a ubiquitous part of everyday life and work.
Business
fbtw
Pre-need industry income surges in H1

Pre-need industry income surges in H1

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The pre-need industry saw its net income surge by four-fold to almost P2 billion in the first semester amid an increase in...
Business
fbtw
Mitsubishi bags P9 billion airport train deal

Mitsubishi bags P9 billion airport train deal

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
The supplier of the new generation trains for the Light Rail Transit Line 1 has bagged a P9-billion deal to provide the airport...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with