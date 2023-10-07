InLife sees lower 2023 bottom line

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-owned Insular Life (InLife) is expecting a reduction in its bottom line this year amid market volatility here and abroad.

In a briefing Thursday, InLife president and CEO Raoul Antonio Littaua said the insurance firm is unlikely to surpass or even hit the P5.2 billion net income it recorded in 2022.

“In terms of net income, that will be very difficult to replicate. In terms of investments, equities are down and the stock market has also been down for quite a while,” Littaua said.

“That’s going to be difficult. Even coming into 2023, we knew it was going to be difficult to replicate,” he said.

Littaua, however, did not disclose how much decline in net income is seen for the year.

Last year, InLife saw its net income jump 34 percent to P5.2 billion on better performance of its businesses, as well as lower claims and benefits released.

InLife chief transformation officer Efren Caringal noted that one of the drivers for a projected lower net income this year is the investment on new products which have higher distribution costs.

“Profit will emerge over the latter period. Short-term profits will be lower, but the long term profitability is going to be good,” Caringal said.

Further, Caringal emphasized that the current inflation level in the country is also posing a challenge for the industry in general.

“Insurance is not really on top of the basket of goods that the consumer would buy. Generally, if inflation is high, you will see smaller savings,” Caringal said.

“But still, the reality in the Philippines is that penetration is low, so, there’s really room to grow. It’s just a matter of increasing the financial literacy of Filipinos,” he said.

However, InLife is expecting to double its new business annualized premium equivalent (NBAPE), the global standard used to determine the sales performance of life insurance companies in the country.

Last year, InLife NBAPE soared 43 percent to P1.9 billion. As of the first half of this year, its NBAPE surged nearly 130 percent to P1.7 billion already.

InLife is the first, largest, and only mutual Filipino life insurance company in the country with an asset base of over P147 billion and net worth of P50.2 billion.