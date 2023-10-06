^

Business

Two more key NGCP projects to start operations this month

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More key transmission projects of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) are slated to be fully operational this month.

Department of Energy (DOE) director for energy policy and planning bureau Michael Sinocruz said NGCP has vowed to fully operationalize the Hermosa-San Jose transmission line and the Cebu-Negros-Panay transmission line project stage 3 by October.

He said the agency has worked with NGCP to fast-track the full operationalization of these two major transmission projects.

“The NGCP has committed to fully operationalize both the Hermosa-San Jose transmission line and the Cebu-Negros-Panay transmission line project by this month,” Sinocruz said.

NGCP earlier said it was fast-tracking the completion of the Cebu-Negros-Panay 230-kilovolt (kV) backbone project as part of its efforts in providing transmission side solutions to boost the country’s energy sector.

The Cebu-Negros-Panay stage 3 backbone is among the the projects which the company intends to complete this year.

NGCP had already energized the Cebu-Negros-Panay 230-kV backbone stage 1, interconnecting Cebu, Negros, and Panay for faster and more efficient power sharing.

Last May, NGCP also energized the Hermosa-San Jose 500-kV transmission line, an energy project of national significance that strengthens transmission services and accommodates new bulk power generation from the Bataan area.

NGCP earlier said it has been able to complete critical transmission projects in much less time compared to the average period seen in other developed countries.

While it takes anywhere between 10 to 15 years to build transmission lines in other developed countries, the company has indicated that it is set to complete major critical projects in much less time.

“This year, NGCP energized and will complete the Hermosa-San Jose 500-kilovolt transmission line project in just seven years. The Cebu-Negros-Panay stage 3 backbone project is likewise energized and set for completion also in just seven years. The Mindanao Visayas Interconnection Project, a landmark endeavor, was energized and will be completed in only six years,” NGCP said last July.

The DOE earlier said NGCP has likewise committed to accelerate the completion of the Batangas-Mindoro interconnection which is now poised to be finished by the end of 2025 instead of 2027.

The project, which involves the laying down of submarine cable, installation of overhead transmission lines and the development of substations, is part of NGCP’s commitment to improve and deliver reliable power transmission services.

The interconnection of Mindoro to the Luzon grid will ensure reliable and affordable electricity.

