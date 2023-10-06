PLDT, other MVP Group companies bag awards for corporate governance

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT, the country’s leading integrated telco, was recently awarded a 3-Golden Arrow Award in the 2022 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) recognition ceremony organized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

A consistent recipient of the Golden Arrow Awards, PLDT’s commitment to exemplary corporate governance practices was once again affirmed by the telco’s receipt of the recognition as a model among publicly-listed companies (PLCs) in the Philippines, based on the 2022 ACGS.

PLDT continues to score high in the ACGS which assesses and ranks PLCs in six participating ASEAN countries – Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Companies are scored in the areas of facilitating the rights and the equitable treatment of shareholders, how the company relates to different stakeholders, ensuring transparency and accountability through timely disclosure of material information, and how the board guides the company strategically, monitors management, and ensures board accountability to the company and the shareholders.

Other MVP Group companies that were similarly recognized with 3-Golden Arrow Awards were Metro Pacific Investments Corp.(MPIC), Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), and Philex Mining Corp., while PXP Energy Corp. received a 2-Golden Arrow Award.

The ICD is the leading institution in the field of corporate governance in the Philippines, and a national and regional resource for corporate governance policy advocacy, discussions, and training for directors.