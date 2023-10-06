Philippines seen to post fastest growth in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy is expected to register the fastest growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Plus 3 (ASEAN+3) this year, even as the forecast for the country has been downgraded, according to the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

The Quarterly Update of the ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook showed AMRO’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the Philippines at 5.9 percent, lower than the 6.2 percent forecast it gave last July.

However, AMRO’s growth forecast for the Philippines for this year is the highest in the ASEAN+3.

This is followed by Cambodia, which AMRO projects will grow by 5.3 percent this year, as well as Indonesia and China, with both expected to post five percent growth this year.

AMRO’s projected growth for the Philippines for this year is also higher than the 2023 growth forecasts for the ASEAN+3 (4.3 percent) and ASEAN (4.4 percent).

The growth forecast for the Philippines for this year is lower than the government’s GDP growth goal of six to seven percent.

AMRO also expects the Philippine economy to have the fastest growth rate next year, with the growth forecast maintained at 6.5 percent.

Cambodia is expected to post the second fastest growth rate next year at 6.2 percent, followed by Vietnam at six percent.

The growth forecast for the Philippines for next year is also above AMRO’s projected 4.5 percent growth for ASEAN+3, and five percent for ASEAN.

“For the Philippines, the second quarter turned out to be weaker than we expected, but we are still quite bullish on the Philippines compared to consensus,” AMRO chief economist Hoe Ee Khor said in an online briefing yesterday.

Philippine economic growth slowed to 4.3 percent in the second quarter from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter, and 7.5 percent in the second quarter last year due to elevated prices and interest rates that led to weaker consumption.

In the first semester, the economy expanded by 5.3 percent.

“The Philippines has surprised us (in the) last two years because domestic demand has been quite strong and is holding up quite well despite the increase in interest rates and we think this will continue,” Khor said.

He said rising inflation, however, would impede the country’s growth.

“We need to see going forward how bad this El Niño is. If it gets worse, then I think the food prices will go up everywhere, not just in the Philippines, but in the rest of the region,” he said.

AMRO expects inflation in the country to average 5.5 percent this year, lower than its previous forecast of 5.9 percent.

For next year, AMRO expects average inflation to ease to 3.8 percent.

The country’s headline inflation rate reversed a six-month downtrend in August as it rose to 5.3 percent from 4.7 percent in July due to faster food price upticks.

Average inflation in the January to August period was at 6.6 percent, exceeding the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) two to four percent target range.

Khor said the central bank is expected to keep high interest rates longer as BSP Governor Eli Remolona has not ruled out another rate increase, if necessary.

Last month, the BSP kept key interest rates steady for a fourth straight meeting.

“I think it’s important for central banks in the region to be very clear about the objective to bring down inflation in order to anchor inflation. So how long, how much longer it’s going to stay will very much depend on what happens, you know, some of these factors like food prices, which is a bit of an uncertainty at the moment,” Khor said.