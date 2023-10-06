Power coops warned vs erring contractors

MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has come out with a list of delinquent contractors which electric cooperatives nationwide should take caution in dealing with.

In a memorandum issued by NEA administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda, all electric cooperatives are warned against dealing with nine contractors which are deemed delinquent.

These contractors are Asia Phil, BussBar, Enterprise Resource Planning System, JERA General Construction and Supply, Jetrich Marketing, Maxtel Industries Corp., MN Electro Industrial Supply and Services Inc., Tri-Amp Electrical Sales and Services Inc., and Tristarline Co. Inc.

“All electric cooperatives are hereby advised to observe extreme prudence in transacting with the aforementioned contractors,” Almeda said.

The contractors were deemed delinquent based on submissions received by NEA on the mandatory reporting of contractors with unliquidated and/or uncompleted projects, among others, for the sitio electrification program, barangay line enhancement program, and similar projects.

Based on the reports received by NEA, some of the identified contractors were delayed or have failed in completing electric cooperative projects such as construction of distribution lines and installation of substations.

NEA is mandated to carry out the total electrification of the country on an area coverage basis, with the 121 electric cooperatives as the implementing arm.

It has committed to achieving total electrification of the country by 2028, which President Marcos has vowed to push within his term.

NEA has also been offering financial assistance to electric cooperatives through its enhanced lending program.