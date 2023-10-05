^

Business

Customs exceeds 9-month collection target at P661 billion

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Customs exceeds 9-month collection target at P661 billion
Latest data showed total collections reached P660.716 billion from January to September, up by three percent from P638.5 billion collected in the same period in 2022.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) collected P661 billion in the nine months to September, effectively surpassing its target amid increased trade activities.

Latest data showed total collections reached P660.716 billion from January to September, up by three percent from P638.5 billion collected in the same period in 2022.

The nine-month revenue collection is also three percent higher than the BOC’sP644.185-billion target over three quarters.

In September, the agency raised P79.225 billion in revenues, almost the same level as last year, as base effects started to wane.

Nonetheless, this was 3.64 percent or P2.78 billion above its original target of P76.445 billion for the month.

The revenue for the nine-month period is now 75.58 percent of the revised P874.2-billion target for the year set by the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee.

The BOC attributed its performance to efficient operations, increased trade activities and enhanced revenue collection measures.

The BOC recently partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry, Strategic Trade Management Office, and ARISE Plus Philippines to promote facilitation of customs procedures and improve trade competitiveness.

Further, BOC said its drive against smuggling remains a major contributor to better collection performance.

It has so far conducted 730 anti-smuggling operations, resulting in the confiscation of P35.963 billion worth of various goods.

As the second largest revenue agency, the BOC is mandated to deliver financial resources to fund the government’s programs and projects.

vuukle comment

BOC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
HMOs suffer P1.2 billion loss in 1st half

HMOs suffer P1.2 billion loss in 1st half

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The health maintenance organization industry swung to a net loss of P1.2 billion in the first semester, as benefits and claims...
Business
fbtw

Loyola Plans now under liquidation

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Pre-need firm Loyola Plans Consolidated Inc. has been declared under liquidation by the government.
Business
fbtw
Uy inks debt-restructuring deal with Chinabank

Uy inks debt-restructuring deal with Chinabank

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc, the listed tourism and gaming company of Davao-based tycoon Dennis Uy, has been given a new...
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower names new CFO

AboitizPower names new CFO

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. is set to welcome Juan Alejandro Aboitiz as its new chief financial officer starting next ...
Business
fbtw

Rice situation: an expert’s view

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
According to a respected agricultural economist from Harvard, the good news is: “The world rice market has, so far, survived these severe shocks with heartening resilience and little panic.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi dips on rate fears as US bond yields rise

PSEi dips on rate fears as US bond yields rise

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
sian markets fell yesterday as robust US employment data and rising Treasury yields stoked fears that interest rates will...
Business
fbtw

SMIC sees higher share of portfolio earnings

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
SM Investments Corp., the listed conglomerate of the Sy Group, is targeting to boost the earnings contributions of its investments portfolio to at least 15 percent from 10 percent.
Business
fbtw
Japan agency trims Philippine growth forecast

Japan agency trims Philippine growth forecast

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The economic growth forecast for the Philippines for this year has been revised downward due to high inflation and interest...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;MIF could attract P2 trillion valuation upon listing&rsquo;

‘MIF could attract P2 trillion valuation upon listing’

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Maharlika Investment Fund could attract a valuation of P2 trillion if it is listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with