Customs exceeds 9-month collection target at P661 billion

Latest data showed total collections reached P660.716 billion from January to September, up by three percent from P638.5 billion collected in the same period in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) collected P661 billion in the nine months to September, effectively surpassing its target amid increased trade activities.

The nine-month revenue collection is also three percent higher than the BOC’sP644.185-billion target over three quarters.

In September, the agency raised P79.225 billion in revenues, almost the same level as last year, as base effects started to wane.

Nonetheless, this was 3.64 percent or P2.78 billion above its original target of P76.445 billion for the month.

The revenue for the nine-month period is now 75.58 percent of the revised P874.2-billion target for the year set by the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee.

The BOC attributed its performance to efficient operations, increased trade activities and enhanced revenue collection measures.

The BOC recently partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry, Strategic Trade Management Office, and ARISE Plus Philippines to promote facilitation of customs procedures and improve trade competitiveness.

Further, BOC said its drive against smuggling remains a major contributor to better collection performance.

It has so far conducted 730 anti-smuggling operations, resulting in the confiscation of P35.963 billion worth of various goods.

As the second largest revenue agency, the BOC is mandated to deliver financial resources to fund the government’s programs and projects.