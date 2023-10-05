ERC mulls no ceiling prices for green energy auction

“The one for this year are for geothermal and pumped storage hydro. We’re still discussing with DOE because it’s a different technology. The cost are front-ended,” ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said.

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is mulling the possibility of setting no ceiling prices for the upcoming round of the government’s green energy auction for this year.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is eyeing renewable projects using geothermal and pumped storage hydropower to be part of the third round of the green energy auction or GEA-3 within the year.

“We’re studying if it’s possible not to put a reserve price, a GEAR (Green Energy Auction Reserve), and we’ll just evaluate after the bids are submitted,” she said.

The ERC is mandated to determine the GEAR prices, which are the maximum price offers in peso per kilowatt-hour that shall be used as the ceiling price in the green energy auction.

While not setting a GEAR price for the upcoming auction is possible, Dimalanta said that the process would take time to finalize.

“Because instead of now that we pre-approve the rates, and then offers should come at below the reserve, there is nothing that we will have to approve after,” Dimalanta said.

“This one, there’s still some action required from the ERC if we don’t set the cap or the reserve price. If we do not set a reserve price or cap, we’ll have to evaluate on a per offer basis. That’s why the DOE and the ERC are still studying the proposal,” she said.

Dimalanta said the ERC and DOE are conducting focus group discussions with investors to get their insights on the possibility of having no GEAR prices.

She said there may also be a need to check with the banking industry since they are the ones to finance all the projects.

“If I were an investor, I’d want a reserve so I don’t have regulatory risk after. But if the reserve is too low, just as some of the comments are, then maybe they’d rather have that risk, they’d rather bet on the post-bid regulatory approval than the pre-approved low price,” Dimalanta said.

“So we need to confirm within the month because the DOE wants to start the process by November for geothermal and pumped storage,” she said.

Several renewable energy executives have previously pointed to the prices set by the ERC as the primary factor behind the low turnout of the Green Energy Auction 2 or GEA-2 conducted in July.

Dimalanta, however, earlier defended the GEAR prices, which the ERC came up with for the GEA-2, noting that it underwent several round of focus group discussions before being finalized.

Dimalanta said all concerns were taken into consideration by the commission when the GEAR prices were deliberated.

The GEA-2 offered a total capacity of 11,600 megawatts (MW) installation target, but the DOE during an electronic bidding on July 3 received only a total of 3,580.76 MW of renewable energy capacities.

But since the bids were further evaluated by the technical working group, bid bonds of three potential winning bidders were not accepted for failure to comply with the terms of reference, hence the total dropped further to 3,440.756 MW.

As a result, more than 8,000 MW of capacity were left unsubscribed.