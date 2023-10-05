DOE gets 25 offers in 4th RE bidding

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) has received a total of 25 bid applications from various companies, including Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. (EDC) and ACEN’s Gigawind2 Inc., for the fourth open and competitive selection process (OCSP4) for hydropower, geothermal, and wind energy resources.

The DOE said the applications were received for 13 out of 20 pre-determined areas (PDAs) during the opening of bids for the OCSP4.

The PDAs refer to locations with potential renewable energy resources, as supported by sufficient technical data, and are suitable for further development.

“The OCSP is being adopted as a mode for the selection and award of renewable energy contracts, particularly for identified PDAs through a bidding process,” the DOE said.

A total of 20 PDAs were offered under the OCSP4, with three PDAs for geothermal resources with a total potential capacity of 160 megawatts (MW), 14 PDAs for hydropower resources with a total potential capacity of 87.96 MW, and three PDAs for wind resources.

The DOE said this is the first OCSP round to offer PDAs for wind projects resulting from the recently completed resource assessment for wind energy in the Philippines.

EDC submitted bid applications for two geothermal PDAs – the Buguias-Tinoc geothermal project which has a potential capacity of 100 MW and the Mt. Sembrano geothermal project with a potential 20-MW capacity.

A total of eight hydropower PDAs received five bid applications from QuadRiver Energy Corp. and the other three from Regenerative Sustainable Projects Inc., Paragon Green Energy Development Corp., and King Energy Generation Inc.

Meanwhile, a total of three wind PDAs got multiple bid applications.

The San Jose wind power project got bid applications from Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines and PacificWind Renewables Corp.

The Bagac wind power project, on the other hand, secured five bid applications from Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines, wpd Philippines Onshore Inc., L MORE 44 CONSTRUCTION OPC, South Luzon Energy Solutions Inc., and PacificWind Renewables.

Meanwhile, the Pantabangan wind power project received the most number of bid applications at eight.

The companies that submitted bids for the said wind PDA are Mainstream Renewable Power Philippines, First Gen Visayas Energy Inc., wpd Philippines Onshore Inc., GigaWind2, L MORE 44 CONSTRUCTION OPC, South Luzon Sustainable Energy Inc., PacificWind Renewables, and Freya Renewables Inc.

The DOE said bidders with incomplete submissions were given time to file for a motion for reconsideration.

The agency said the OCSP4 review and evaluation committee is currently reviewing the motion for reconsideration from four bidders, of which two are bidders for hydro and another two for wind PDAs.

The DOE expects the legal, technical, and financial evaluation of all bids to be completed on Oct. 12.

The awarding of the renewable energy contracts is targeted on Nov. 24.