^

Business

Over 54k firms avail of SEC amnesty

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Over 54k firms avail of SEC amnesty
The SEC’s amnesty program is meant to encourage corporations and other regulated entities that have pending reportorial requirements to correct their delinquencies and become responsible corporate citizens.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — More than 54,000 corporations have availed of the amnesty program of the Securities and Exchange Commission since it was launched in March, according to data from the SEC.

The SEC’s amnesty program is meant to encourage corporations and other regulated entities that have pending reportorial requirements to correct their delinquencies and become responsible corporate citizens.

While many companies still have to complete their reportorial submissions, the SEC has granted a final one-month extension up to Nov. 6 for amnesty applications of non-compliant and suspended or revoked corporations before it implements a new scale of fines and penalties.

With the extension, corporations, that have incurred penalties for the late and non-filing of their annual financial statements (AFS), general information sheets (GIS), and official contact details may file their amnesty applications until Nov. 6.

For non-compliant corporations, they must upload and submit their requirements before Dec. 4.

For suspended and revoked corporations, additional requirements, such as copies of their certificates of incorporation, latest mayor’s or business permits, and certificates of registration with the Bureau of Internal Revenue must also be provided.

Should an applicant fail to submit the complete set of requirements by Dec. 4, the amnesty fee paid, as well as the P3,060 petition fee initially collected from suspended/revoked corporations, shall be forfeited in favor of the SEC.

SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said the final extension of the amnesty period is a compassionate allowance granted to corporations that repeatedly fail to comply with their reportorial requirements.

“More than 54,000 corporations have already availed of the amnesty since we launched this program in March. We encourage more companies to take this opportunity to avoid higher fines and penalties once new guidelines are released in November,” he said.

The amnesty program is part of the SEC’s efforts to encourage its regulated entities to comply with the reportorial requirements set under Republic Act 11232 or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (RCC).

The updated scale of fines and penalties for reportorial requirements will be implemented on Nov. 7, where basic penalties for the late and non-filing of reports are set to increase by as much as 1,900 percent.

Going forward, the SEC will strictly enforce the submission of reportorial requirements by corporations, and impose the corresponding penalties in the form of monetary penalties, placement of the erring corporation under delinquency status, and suspension and revocation of a corporation’s certificate of incorporation.

vuukle comment

SEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asian markets retreat with US rates back in focus

Asian markets retreat with US rates back in focus

9 hours ago
Asian markets were mostly lower Monday as relief over the US Congress passing a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown...
Business
fbtw
Indonesia to launch China-funded high-speed rail, first in Southeast Asia

Indonesia to launch China-funded high-speed rail, first in Southeast Asia

1 day ago
Indonesia is set to launch Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway on Monday, a delayed multibillion-dollar project backed...
Business
fbtw

Peso: Worst to best

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
In a surprising turn of events, the Philippine peso transformed from being one of the worst to becoming the best-performing currency in the region on a one-month basis.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines economy losing steam&rsquo;

‘Philippines economy losing steam’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Philippine economy is losing steam much faster than anticipated, prompting another foreign bank to slash the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Nigeria offers measures to offset rising costs as unions mull strike

Nigeria offers measures to offset rising costs as unions mull strike

By Emmanuel Anule | 13 hours ago
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government on Sunday proposed a temporary wage hike for federal workers and more cheap...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market tumbles ahead of inflation data

Market tumbles ahead of inflation data

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The Philippine stock market again opened the week in the red, signifying an overall weakness in sentiment as investors anticipate...
Business
fbtw
MSME loans hit P461 billion in 1st half

MSME loans hit P461 billion in 1st half

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Loans disbursed by banks operating in the country to micro, small, and medium enterprises rose by three percent to P461.39...
Business
fbtw

ACEN recognized for outstanding corporate governance

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
ACEN Corp.’s efforts to strengthen its governance structures and systems continue to pay off, with the company being recognized for exemplary corporate governance.
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower names new CFO

AboitizPower names new CFO

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. is set to welcome Juan Alejandro Aboitiz as its new chief financial officer starting next ...
Business
fbtw

Alternergy taps 3 investment banks to raise P12 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Renewable energy firm Alternergy Holdings Corp. is looking to secure its largest project financing deal as it taps three investment banks to raise P12 billion for the construction of its two wind power...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with