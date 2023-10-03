Over 54k firms avail of SEC amnesty

The SEC’s amnesty program is meant to encourage corporations and other regulated entities that have pending reportorial requirements to correct their delinquencies and become responsible corporate citizens.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 54,000 corporations have availed of the amnesty program of the Securities and Exchange Commission since it was launched in March, according to data from the SEC.

While many companies still have to complete their reportorial submissions, the SEC has granted a final one-month extension up to Nov. 6 for amnesty applications of non-compliant and suspended or revoked corporations before it implements a new scale of fines and penalties.

With the extension, corporations, that have incurred penalties for the late and non-filing of their annual financial statements (AFS), general information sheets (GIS), and official contact details may file their amnesty applications until Nov. 6.

For non-compliant corporations, they must upload and submit their requirements before Dec. 4.

For suspended and revoked corporations, additional requirements, such as copies of their certificates of incorporation, latest mayor’s or business permits, and certificates of registration with the Bureau of Internal Revenue must also be provided.

Should an applicant fail to submit the complete set of requirements by Dec. 4, the amnesty fee paid, as well as the P3,060 petition fee initially collected from suspended/revoked corporations, shall be forfeited in favor of the SEC.

SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said the final extension of the amnesty period is a compassionate allowance granted to corporations that repeatedly fail to comply with their reportorial requirements.

“More than 54,000 corporations have already availed of the amnesty since we launched this program in March. We encourage more companies to take this opportunity to avoid higher fines and penalties once new guidelines are released in November,” he said.

The amnesty program is part of the SEC’s efforts to encourage its regulated entities to comply with the reportorial requirements set under Republic Act 11232 or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines (RCC).

The updated scale of fines and penalties for reportorial requirements will be implemented on Nov. 7, where basic penalties for the late and non-filing of reports are set to increase by as much as 1,900 percent.

Going forward, the SEC will strictly enforce the submission of reportorial requirements by corporations, and impose the corresponding penalties in the form of monetary penalties, placement of the erring corporation under delinquency status, and suspension and revocation of a corporation’s certificate of incorporation.