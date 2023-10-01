Philippines pushes establishment of customs lab

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said some of its officials and employees have completed an intensive training program on customs laboratory processes in South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s move to re-establish the country’s customs laboratory to improve tariff collection from imported commodities has kicked off.

It should be noted that the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is assisting the country in the creation of the Philippine Customs Laboratory (PCL).

Apart from KOICA, the training was also spearheaded by the Korea International Cooperation Services, Korean Central Customs Laboratory, and the Korea Customs Service.

This is also the second phase of KOICA’s multi-year Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow fellowship program.

It aims to enhance bilateral collaboration, strengthen knowledge sharing between the two countries, and provide valuable insights into constructing, operating, and managing a sustainable PCL.

The PCL is crucial in the proper and accurate chemical analysis of products.

Such an analysis helps determine the correct tariff classification and imposable duties on imports, which is ideal for enhancing the collection performance of the BOC.

The laboratory is also expected to serve as a deterrent against technical smuggling through the use of scientific and technical expertise, advanced technology, and intelligence-driven strategies.

Likewise, the PCL is seen enhancing border security efforts and promoting international collaboration, information sharing, and best practices.

The Philippines earlier had difficulty in re-establishing the PCL amid the lack of facilities and obsolete laboratory equipment.

The training targets to share Korea’s expertise in terms of customs processes.

According to the World customs Organization, Customs laboratories around the world have evolved with changes in trade patterns and technical improvements.

Such facilities also play an important part in environmental protection, endangered species protection, control of dangerous goods such as pesticides, persistent organic pollutants, chemical weapons, as well as narcotics and drug precursors.