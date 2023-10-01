^

Business

24 Philippine exporters attending F&B trade fair in Germany

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino exporters are set to participate in an international food and beverage trade fair in Germany this month, according to the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a statement, the Center for Trade Expositions andMissions (CITEM) said it has organized the participation of the exporters at the Anuga 2023 in Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany from Oct. 7 to 11.

The participating firms include 14 food exporters offering a mix of fresh, frozen, and processed food and beverages, alongside 10 Philippine coconut exporters through the support of the United Nations agency International Trade Centre (ITC) in cooperation with the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB).

“The selection of the latter exporters was made under the ARISE Plus Philippines project, which focuses on providing comprehensive support and guidance for enhanced trade performance and competitiveness to MSMEs actively engaged in coconut products, such as virgin coconut oil and coconut flour,” CITEM said.

It said that the involvement of these enterprises reinforces the country’s trading partnerships with European Union (EU) countries – from market access, supply, and demand to facilitation and support along the export-import value chain.

According to CITEM, the Philippine Pavilion at Anuga 2023 will house the 24 Filipino food export companies showcasing a variety of Philippine ingredients, beverages, and snacks.

“Their quality food sourcing, handling, and processing are in line with the growing demand for healthy, natural, and organic options by the EU,” it said.

Under the FOOD Philippines brand are  Amley Food Corp., Axelum Resources Corp., Fitrite Inc., GSL Premium Food Export Corp., KLT Fruits Inc., Lionheart Farms Corp., Mega Global Corp., Philbest Canning Corp., Philippine Grocers Food Exports Inc., Prime Fruits International Inc., Q-Phil International Trading, Sagrex Foods Inc., Seatrade Canning Corp., and See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp.

Under the COCONUTPhilippines banner are AG Pacific Nutriceuticals, Ahya Coco Organic Food Mfg. Corp.,Amazing Foods Corp., Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corp., Dignity Products And Services, Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Tongsan Industrial Development Corp., Tropicana Food Products Inc., and Wellness Care International Corp.

CITEM executive director Edward Fereira stressed the importance of support for the country’s MSMEs.

“They are crucial to the reputation of the Philippines in the EU and other world partners looking to find the best sources for fresh, premium, and quality food products and ingredients. Incentivized by the EU-GSP+, we expect positive gains with our endeavors, including growth in the European halal market, where our product offerings are a good fit,” he said.

The ARISE Plus Philippines project of the national government is funded by the EU with ITC serving as technical agency. The DTI serves as lead partner working with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs, the Department of Science and Technology and the private sector.

Anuga provides the perfect exposure for the country’s exhibitors to showcase other in-demand products, helping expand their market share, the CITEM said.

vuukle comment

DTI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Former crypto star Sam Bankman-Fried faces US trial

Former crypto star Sam Bankman-Fried faces US trial

By Thomas Urbain | 1 day ago
Sam Bankman-Fried, once the most respected face of crypto currency, goes on trial Tuesday in federal court facing seven counts...
Business
fbtw

Lower end of growth target still within reach, says NEDA

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines is still confident of achieving the lower end of its economic growth target for this year, fueled by the catch-up spending of government agencies in the second half, according to the National Economic...
Business
fbtw
Additional cuts in bank reserves now off the table

Additional cuts in bank reserves now off the table

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
An additional reduction in the amount of cash banks are required to keep with the central bank is now off the table for this...
Business
fbtw

Success and generosity

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
More than a century ago, when opportunities were scarce and education was a luxury few could afford, a young medical student was determined to pursue his dreams.
Business
fbtw
BSP: September inflation settled at 5.3 percent 6.1 percent

BSP: September inflation settled at 5.3 percent 6.1 percent

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation likely settled within the 5.3 to 6.1 percent range in September after accelerating to 5.3 percent in August from...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP research unit ties up with Asean+3 think tank

BSP research unit ties up with Asean+3 think tank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The think tank of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has joined the leading research institutions of member countries of the...
Business
fbtw
Government sees creative industry expanding fast in next 3 years

Government sees creative industry expanding fast in next 3 years

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ creative industry is expected to post double-digit growth in the next three years, driven by government...
Business
fbtw
Spending for environment protection dwindles in 2022

Spending for environment protection dwindles in 2022

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Government spending for environmental protection declined by 7.3 percent to P23.83 billion last year from P25.72 billion in...
Business
fbtw
BCDA, John Hay team up for North Luzon Data Center

BCDA, John Hay team up for North Luzon Data Center

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority along with its subsidiary John Hay Management Corp. partnered with...
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower recognized anew for governance

AboitizPower recognized anew for governance

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. has been recognized anew for its corporate governance, as well as its continued efforts in advancing businesses...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with