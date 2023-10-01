24 Philippine exporters attending F&B trade fair in Germany

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino exporters are set to participate in an international food and beverage trade fair in Germany this month, according to the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a statement, the Center for Trade Expositions andMissions (CITEM) said it has organized the participation of the exporters at the Anuga 2023 in Koelnmesse, Cologne, Germany from Oct. 7 to 11.

The participating firms include 14 food exporters offering a mix of fresh, frozen, and processed food and beverages, alongside 10 Philippine coconut exporters through the support of the United Nations agency International Trade Centre (ITC) in cooperation with the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB).

“The selection of the latter exporters was made under the ARISE Plus Philippines project, which focuses on providing comprehensive support and guidance for enhanced trade performance and competitiveness to MSMEs actively engaged in coconut products, such as virgin coconut oil and coconut flour,” CITEM said.

It said that the involvement of these enterprises reinforces the country’s trading partnerships with European Union (EU) countries – from market access, supply, and demand to facilitation and support along the export-import value chain.

According to CITEM, the Philippine Pavilion at Anuga 2023 will house the 24 Filipino food export companies showcasing a variety of Philippine ingredients, beverages, and snacks.

“Their quality food sourcing, handling, and processing are in line with the growing demand for healthy, natural, and organic options by the EU,” it said.

Under the FOOD Philippines brand are Amley Food Corp., Axelum Resources Corp., Fitrite Inc., GSL Premium Food Export Corp., KLT Fruits Inc., Lionheart Farms Corp., Mega Global Corp., Philbest Canning Corp., Philippine Grocers Food Exports Inc., Prime Fruits International Inc., Q-Phil International Trading, Sagrex Foods Inc., Seatrade Canning Corp., and See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp.

Under the COCONUTPhilippines banner are AG Pacific Nutriceuticals, Ahya Coco Organic Food Mfg. Corp.,Amazing Foods Corp., Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corp., Dignity Products And Services, Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Tongsan Industrial Development Corp., Tropicana Food Products Inc., and Wellness Care International Corp.

CITEM executive director Edward Fereira stressed the importance of support for the country’s MSMEs.

“They are crucial to the reputation of the Philippines in the EU and other world partners looking to find the best sources for fresh, premium, and quality food products and ingredients. Incentivized by the EU-GSP+, we expect positive gains with our endeavors, including growth in the European halal market, where our product offerings are a good fit,” he said.

The ARISE Plus Philippines project of the national government is funded by the EU with ITC serving as technical agency. The DTI serves as lead partner working with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Customs, the Department of Science and Technology and the private sector.

Anuga provides the perfect exposure for the country’s exhibitors to showcase other in-demand products, helping expand their market share, the CITEM said.