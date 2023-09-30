^

The Marketplace opens 38th store at Parqal in Aseana City next week

The Philippine Star
September 30, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Marketplace will open its 38th store on Oct. 4 at Parqal in Aseana City in Parañaque, the latest go-to destination that combines a lifestyle shopping experience with impressive architecture and urban street life connectivity among developments inside the sprawling seaside complex in the heart of the Entertainment City in Parañaque City.

To celebrate its grand opening, The Marketplace Parqal will have a one-day only flash sale offering huge discounts with 99-peso deals, Buy 1 Take 1 offers, and 50 percent off on great finds for shoppers.

Known for bringing new culinary delights from around the globe right to your neighborhood, customers at Parqal can now experience the flavors of the world in one marketplace with The Marketplace’s carefully curated items that suit customers’ aspirations and tastes.

At The Marketplace Parqal you’ll be sure to find an extensive range of excellent quality food, organic choices, pantry staples, and international brands worldwide under aesthetically beautiful, clean, and hygienic stores with excellent customer service. Just like all The Marketplace stores, the newest store will house premium meat choices, a vast array of cheeses, a wide selection of top-tier wines from the best vineyards from all over the world, and a brand shop housing well-loved and hard-to-find global brands like Casino, Waitrose, El Corte Ingles, No Brand and Meadows.

Shoppers may also visit The Marketplace website at themarketplace.com.ph or shop online through the The Marketplace store on GoCart.ph.

