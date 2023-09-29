PDIC to auction P270 million assets of closed banks

PDIC said property sizes range from 44 square meters to 8,566 square meters, with minimum disposal prices ranging from P237,500 to P61.7 million.

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) aims to raise at least P270.6 million from the sale of residential and commercial lots owned by closed banks next month.

The agency is set to bid out 253 vacant residential lots, 12 residential lots with improvements, six mixed commercial/residential lots with improvements, two commercial lots with improvements, one vacant industrial lot, and a residential condominium unit via its e-bidding portal on Oct. 25 and 26.

The properties are located in Quezon province, while others are located in Metro Manila, Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Iloilo, Laguna, Lanao del Norte, Negros Occidental, Pangasinan, Romblon and South Cotabato.

As part of its asset disposal initiatives, PDIC generated P171.9 million from the sale of 124 corporate and closed bank assets in the first semester.

Total sales from the conduct of public biddings and negotiated sales exceeded the properties’ aggregate minimum disposal price of P156.2 million by 10.1 percent or P15.7 million.

The number of properties sold was also 33.3 percent higher than the 93 properties sold during the first half of last year.

Asset sales comprised 102 residential lots, 15 agricultural lots, six commercial lots, and one mixed residential/agricultural lot.

Closed banks owned a total of 109 properties, while 15 were acquired assets of the PDIC. These were located in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, North Luzon, South Luzon, Bicol Region, Davao Region, Southern Visayas and Northeastern Mindanao.

As the designated receiver of banks ordered closed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the PDIC manages and liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks.

Proceeds from asset disposals are added to the pool of funds from which the PDIC pays the claims of creditors and uninsured depositors of closed banks based on legal priority.

On the other hand, sale proceeds from the disposal of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, the funding source for payments of deposit insurance.

In response to the asset disposal challenges of the pandemic, the PDIC shifted to e-bidding of corporate and closed bank assets through its user-friendly portal, which provides a safe and convenient platform for interested buyers.

Through a one-time registration in the e-bidding portal, buyers can access and bid for real and other properties from the extensive asset inventory of the PDIC and closed banks.