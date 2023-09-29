Deloitte acquires Primeiro to ramp up SE Asia business

MANILA, Philippines — UK-based Deloitte, a leading global professional services group, has acquired Philippine-based financial advisory firm Primeiro Partners to establish and stamp its leadership in the end-to-end mergers and acquisitions (M&A), restructuring and financing space, both in the country and in the wider Southeast Asia region.

Deloitte Southeast Asia CEO Eugene Ho said Primeiro and Stephen Sieh, the man behind its growth and ascent into a leading independent investment bank, would enable Deloitte to have an advantageous position in the aggressively growing Philippine market.

“The Philippines is a very important market in our plans to scale up our practice across Southeast Asia. I believe that Stephen and his team’s expertise in advising clients in their most critical decisions, and their keen understanding of industry dynamics and the macroeconomic environment will enhance our already strong capability and give us an innovative edge to the way we go to market,” he said.

Sieh, Primeiro’s founder and managing partner, who now heads Deloitte Philippines’ financial advisory practice, said Primeiro’s strengths and expertise complement Deloitte’s broad range of services, thought leadership, and global presence and network.

“I look forward to working together to shape a comprehensive and unparalleled approach to the marketplace, anchored by our people focused on providing our clients with the highest levels of execution, ensuring successful outcomes, enhanced reputations and longstanding business relationships,” he said.

Primeiro has a track record of originating and advising on over 40 transactions since 2012. On the other hand, Deloitte’s Southeast Asia financial advisory practice is powered by over 600 partners and more than 13,000 professionals whose technical expertise and deep industry knowledge deliver consistently high quality services to companies in the region.