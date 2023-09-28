^

GSIS gives teachers better loan terms

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
September 28, 2023 | 12:00am
In January 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to increase the pay of teachers.
The STAR / Ernie Peñaredondo, File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is launching a new lending program with lower interest rates and longer repayment terms for teachers.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the pension fund manager continues to take new steps to help foster greater transparency in computing teachers’ loans.

“We assure the DepEd (Department of Education) and all our teachers that the GSIS is continuously working to make our lending process and loan calculations clearer,” Veloso said.

In a letter to Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte, Veloso said  the GSIS is fully aligned with the DepEd Matatag agenda in assisting teachers to improve their financial capability.

Earlier this month, the GSIS launched the GSIS Multi-Purpose Loan Flex program (MPL Flex) designed for teachers and other GSIS members.

The new loan program offers a reduced interest rate of six percent from seven percent for members with a minimum of three years of premium contributions and an extended repayment period of up to 15 years.

MPL Flex further enables members with just one month of paid premium to apply for the loan and provides a lower service fee than the rate offered by private lenders.

Teachers and members may apply for the MPL Flex via the GSIS Touch mobile app, ensuring a streamlined and paperless loan application process.

Starting in June, the pension fund introduced a detailed payment schedule for multi-purpose and emergency loans, providing teachers with a much clearer presentation on how their payments are allocated between principal and interest.

By offering a comprehensive breakdown of the payment schedule, borrowers will have a clearer view of their loan obligations.

And to further improve the terms, the pension fund also revised its penalty interest computation for defaulted loans.

“If these outstanding amounts are offset against retirement or separation benefits, teachers could potentially receive diminished proceeds,” Veloso said.

