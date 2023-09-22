^

Business

Meralco venturing into EV production

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Meralco venturing into EV production
There is no concrete plan yet, but the Meralco board has presented a proposal to go into EV production, which will be further discussed in a planning meeting on Friday, Meralco chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said at the sidelines of the two-day Mining Philippines conference.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is reviving its plan to go into electric vehicle (EV) production by partnering with manufacturers to complete the EV supply chain that will help speed up adoption in the country.

There is no concrete plan yet, but the Meralco board has presented a proposal to go into EV production, which will be further discussed in a planning meeting on Friday, Meralco chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said at the sidelines of the two-day Mining Philippines conference.

“We’d like to see Meralco…how can we be a participant to move that migration maybe more quickly than anticipated either by partnering with manufacturers of four wheelers, six wheelers, two wheelers even, in the manufacture, assembly, or financing of those vehicles in order to incentive people to switch from fossil to electric,” he said.

“I will support the Meralco board on anything that has to do with EVs,” Pangilinan said.

The power distributor has a major role in setting up the EV infrastructure, particularly in its franchise area, but expanding the charging station network would require higher adoption of EVs.

In 2013, Meralco first rolled out the country’s first commercial e-charging station in its Pasig City compound, which was done in partnership with Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) but the rollout of this infrastructure has been slow.

“It’s really a function of the adoption of EVs. It’s a chicken-egg (situation). Do you put up charging stations first before EVs? I don’t think so. You’ve got to push the adoption first and once they get adopted, that’s when you set up charging stations,” Pangilinan said.

It was in 2018 when Meralco first announced plans to go into EV production to complement its push to put up charging stations. Initially, it was looking at the viability of producing EV units for public utility use such as e-trikes, e-jeeps or e-bus.

Pangilinan said Meralco is in talks with car manufacturers interested in setting up EV production in the country.

“Part of the mission of Meralco and of this country is to be able to attract investors…to assemble – ideally manufacture – at least the bodies of these vehicles because the batteries would have to be imported. We don’t have that technology,” he said.

“They’re talking to almost everybody. Some will not take it on…the bigger ones will be dominating the car segment, they don’t need us except for the charging stations. So, it will have to be somebody aspiring (to produce EVs),” Pangilinan said.

The current challenge in the EV adoption is the cost of a vehicle, which is at least P1 million per unit. Right now, only the affluent can afford to purchase an EV.

Therefore, there is a need to incentivize Filipinos to switch from fossil fuel-fed cars to EVs.

vuukle comment

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ADB warns &lsquo;intensified&rsquo; risks for developing Asia

ADB warns ‘intensified’ risks for developing Asia

1 day ago
Developing Asia faces “intensified” risks from China’s troubled property sector and high interest rates...
Business
fbtw
ADB warns 'intensified' risks for developing Asia

ADB warns 'intensified' risks for developing Asia

1 day ago
Developing Asia faces "intensified" risks from China's troubled property sector and high interest rates around the world,...
Business
fbtw
ADB trims Philippines growth outlook to 5.7% this year

ADB trims Philippines growth outlook to 5.7% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Asian Development Bank has trimmed its economic growth outlook for the Philippines this year due to inflationary pressures...
Business
fbtw
BOP surplus stays above $2 billion in 8 months

BOP surplus stays above $2 billion in 8 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines managed to maintain a healthy balance of payments surplus above $2 billion from January to August, according...
Business
fbtw
Fed likely to pause, raise growth forecast

Fed likely to pause, raise growth forecast

1 day ago
Analysts expect the US Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes on Wednesday as the central bank looks to tame inflation...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks rebound on bargain hunting

Stocks rebound on bargain hunting

By Iris Gonzales | 50 minutes ago
The local stock market bounced back yesterday as the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed in the green, gaining...
Business
fbtw

Retirement finances

By Boo Chanco | 50 minutes ago
Being free to do what one pleases is supposed to be one of the great things about retirement.
Business
fbtw
SEC makes last-minute pitch for firms&rsquo; amnesty availment

SEC makes last-minute pitch for firms’ amnesty availment

By Iris Gonzales | 50 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is making a last minute pitch of its amnesty program offered to corporations with pending...
Business
fbtw
BOI endorses green lane to P19 billion Batangas steel plant

BOI endorses green lane to P19 billion Batangas steel plant

By Catherine Talavera | 50 minutes ago
The Board of Investments has endorsed the 500,000 metric ton steel project of SteelAsia Lemery Works Inc. in Lemery, Batangas...
Business
fbtw
PSE reconstitutes benchmark index

PSE reconstitutes benchmark index

By Iris Gonzales | 50 minutes ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange has announced changes to its 30-member benchmark index which will take effect starting Sept....
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with