Meralco venturing into EV production

There is no concrete plan yet, but the Meralco board has presented a proposal to go into EV production, which will be further discussed in a planning meeting on Friday, Meralco chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said at the sidelines of the two-day Mining Philippines conference.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is reviving its plan to go into electric vehicle (EV) production by partnering with manufacturers to complete the EV supply chain that will help speed up adoption in the country.

“We’d like to see Meralco…how can we be a participant to move that migration maybe more quickly than anticipated either by partnering with manufacturers of four wheelers, six wheelers, two wheelers even, in the manufacture, assembly, or financing of those vehicles in order to incentive people to switch from fossil to electric,” he said.

“I will support the Meralco board on anything that has to do with EVs,” Pangilinan said.

The power distributor has a major role in setting up the EV infrastructure, particularly in its franchise area, but expanding the charging station network would require higher adoption of EVs.

In 2013, Meralco first rolled out the country’s first commercial e-charging station in its Pasig City compound, which was done in partnership with Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) but the rollout of this infrastructure has been slow.

“It’s really a function of the adoption of EVs. It’s a chicken-egg (situation). Do you put up charging stations first before EVs? I don’t think so. You’ve got to push the adoption first and once they get adopted, that’s when you set up charging stations,” Pangilinan said.

It was in 2018 when Meralco first announced plans to go into EV production to complement its push to put up charging stations. Initially, it was looking at the viability of producing EV units for public utility use such as e-trikes, e-jeeps or e-bus.

Pangilinan said Meralco is in talks with car manufacturers interested in setting up EV production in the country.

“Part of the mission of Meralco and of this country is to be able to attract investors…to assemble – ideally manufacture – at least the bodies of these vehicles because the batteries would have to be imported. We don’t have that technology,” he said.

“They’re talking to almost everybody. Some will not take it on…the bigger ones will be dominating the car segment, they don’t need us except for the charging stations. So, it will have to be somebody aspiring (to produce EVs),” Pangilinan said.

The current challenge in the EV adoption is the cost of a vehicle, which is at least P1 million per unit. Right now, only the affluent can afford to purchase an EV.

Therefore, there is a need to incentivize Filipinos to switch from fossil fuel-fed cars to EVs.