^

Business

GSIS sells Manila property for P258 million

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2023 | 12:00am
GSIS sells Manila property for P258 million
GSIS and the Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) yesterday signed the deed of absolute sale for the 14,000-square meter property in Sta. Mesa, Manila as part of the government’s flagship housing project.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has sold its property in Manila for P258 million to serve as a housing project for informal settlers.

GSIS and the Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) yesterday signed the deed of absolute sale for the 14,000-square meter property in Sta. Mesa, Manila as part of the government’s flagship housing project.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso turned over the title to SHFC president and CEO Federico Laxa in line with the Pabahay Para sa Bagong Bayaning Manggagawa housing program.

The property will be the site of SHFC’s high-rise condominium building that will benefit nearly 1,000 informal settler families living in critical zones.

These include members of the Ugnayang Lakas ng mga Apektadong Pamilya sa Baybaying Ilog Pasig at mga Tributaryo (ULAP-Manila).

Veloso said GSIS is responding to the call of President Marcos to address the housing backlog in the country.

Last May, the pension fund for government workers and retirees introduced a three-pronged strategy to help reduce the housing shortage in the country.

The Lease with Option to Buy program allows potential homeowners to acquire a GSIS property without an initial down payment wherein they can choose from 15,000 residential properties available nationwide.

GSIS also extended the Housing Accounts Restructuring and Condonation Program until 2025, waiving all outstanding penalties and surcharges and providing expanded payment terms for eligible borrowers.

Further, GSIS will construct housing condominiums for government employees in its properties in Fairview, Quezon City, and Cogeo, Antipolo.

The payment plan is tailored based on the salary grades of government workers to make homes more accessible.

vuukle comment

GSIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

By Richmond Mercurio | 4 days ago
Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. is set to accelerate the rollout of its solar projects after securing a $100 million funding...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 days ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
Philippines stocks down on lack of catalysts

Philippines stocks down on lack of catalysts

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Stocks finished slightly lower yesterday as investors stayed on the sidelines due to a lack of new catalysts.
Business
fbtw

Failure to govern

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The traffic mess in our cities is a good illustration of our government’s failure to govern. It is a nationwide problem, not just in Metro Manila. You see commuters suffering in Cebu and Davao as well. Over...
Business
fbtw
BSP may cut rates by mid-2024

BSP may cut rates by mid-2024

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to cut interest rates only when the US Federal Reserve starts doing so, likely...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China Bank to infuse P2 billion in thrift bank arm

China Bank to infuse P2 billion in thrift bank arm

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Listed China Banking Corp. is infusing an additional P2 billion to its thrift banking arm to bankroll sustained loan expansion...
Business
fbtw
Vista Land eyes P35 billion from bonds

Vista Land eyes P35 billion from bonds

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Villar-led Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. plans  to issue up to P35 billion worth of  bonds.
Business
fbtw

The price of rice

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 hour ago
The government recently ordered to set the retail market ceilings for rice prices in an effort to bring down rice price inflation.
Business
fbtw

SMC files shelf registration for P65 billion preferred shares

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf-registration of P65 billion worth of preferred shares.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with