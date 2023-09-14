SMC files shelf registration for P65 billion preferred shares

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the shelf-registration of P65 billion worth of preferred shares.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, SMC said it filed its preliminary prospectus for the shelf registration of up to 866.67 million Series 2 preferred shares.

The shares shall be offered in one or more tranches within a period of three years at P75 each or a total of P65 billion.

“The shelf registered shares will be issued from the unissued Series 2 preferred shares and from Series 2 preferred shares currently held in treasury by the company,” SMC said.

“The specific terms of the shelf registered shares with respect to each issue tranche thereof shall be determined by the company taking into account prevailing market conditions and shall be provided in a supplement to be circulated at the time of the offer of the relevant tranche,” the company said.

Based on the prospectus, the initial tranche of the Series 2 preferred shares is seen to cover a base of 400 million shares with an oversubscription option of 266.67 million shares.

Proceeds of the first tranche will be used for repayment of the company’s peso-denominated short-term loan facilities, and repayment of the Series B bonds and Series H bonds.

Should the oversubscription option be exercised, the company will use the proceeds to fund additional investments in airport and other airport-related projects.

Offer period is targeted to run from Nov. 6 to 13.

Bank of Commerce, BDO Capital & Investment Corp. and China Bank Capital Corp. are the joint issue managers.

Meanwhile, the joint lead underwriters and bookrunners are Asia United Bank Corp., Bank of Commerce, BDO Capital & Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp., China Bank Capital, Land Bank of the Philippines, Philippine Commercial CapitalPNB Capital and Investment Corp., RCBC Capital, SB Capital Investment Corp. and Union Bank of the Philippines.