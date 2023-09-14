Meralco pilots rollout of 5k smart meters

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is launching a pilot project to roll out 5,000 smart meters within its franchise area to demonstrate the benefits of digitalization in its network.

Meralco initially rolled out prepaid smart meters and sought to deploy more smart meters under its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) program.

“We filed with the ERC (Energy Regulatory Commissiom) the full (AMI) implementation plan, but we’re still waiting for the approval. The word that we got was that the ERC wants us to do a pilot so that’s what we’re going to do,” Meralco EVP and COO Ronnie Aperocho said on the sidelines of the third day of Meralco’s Giga Summit yesterday.

AMI enables the two-way communication between the utility and its customers to improve operational efficiency, comply with energy industry programs, and empower customers to further promote energy efficiency and conservation.

Possible areas for deployment are areas where Meralco has existing communication lines, such as in Sampaloc, Manila and Pasig.

“Communication is very critical to transmit data from the smart meter to the docking. We have installed communication lines in Manila, Pasig. So those areas are ideal so rollout of the pilot will be cost effective,” Aperocho said.

New townships or greenfield communities are also candidate areas for the pilot project.

“(Meralco chairman) MVP (Manuel V. Pangilinan) wants to launch the pilot project in a township, meaning greenfield community. That’s also possible, but the challenge there is it would take some time before you can build a township,” the Meralco executive said.

As for the investment cost, Meralco is still doing some pencil pushing, but the power distributor can shoulder the rollout of the pilot project.

In his presentation, Aperocho said the company is focusing on its AMI program to enable its smart grid initiatives.

He said AMI would help utilities increase operational efficiency as well as empower customers.

Among the benefits of smart meters include allowing the visibility of distributed energy resources integrated in its distribution network; faster response time through quick outage detection without relying from customer calls; generation of hundreds to thousands of data points each day to obtain more insightful information.

The pilot project will allow the power distributor to test all the used cases so regulators can see the full extent of the benefits of smart meters, Meralco SVP and chief revenue officer Ferdinand Geluz said.

Meralco had previously rolled out 140,000 smart meters under its prepaid electricity program.