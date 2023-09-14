ADB OKs P17 billion Philippines loan to boost climate resilience

In a statement yesterday, ADB said it has approved the loan meant to reduce flood and climate risks, as well as protect people and livelihoods in three major river basins in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $303-million (P17.2 billion) loan to address the persistent flooding problem in the country amid worsening climate change.

This, as the Philippines remains one of the most climate-vulnerable countries over the past two decades.

The loan will finance the first phase of the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project which aims to reduce flood risks in three major river basins, namely Abra, Agus (Ranao), and Tagum-Libuganon River Basins, and enhance flood and climate change resilience.

It will fund the upgrade and construction of flood protection infrastructure in the three major river basins in Luzon and Mindanao.

The infrastructure takes into account future climate change impact and incorporates nature-based solutions such as restoring and reconnecting old river channels for natural drainage and reinforcing riverbanks with mangroves and vegetation planting.

ADB senior water resources specialist Junko Sagara said the river basin communities are highly vulnerable to climate-related hazards, especially as climate change is expected to raise risks from extreme weather events.

“The project will help lessen these risks and improve income and livelihood opportunities, especially for the poor and vulnerable,” Sagara said.

Further, the project will help strengthen the country’s capacity to perform flood risk management planning.

This will be done by providing training for government officials, installing equipment for weather and river flow monitoring and early flood warning, and introducing an asset management information system.

The project also aims to boost community-based flood risk management (FRM) by supporting 22 local government units and about 150 barangays in updating their climate and disaster risk assessments and integrating flood risk management in local development plans.

Training activities will be conducted to build the capacity of communities in climate change adaptation and managing flood risks. The project will include civil society organizations and beneficiary groups in its planning and implementation.

Meanwhile, based on earlier documents, the second phase of the project targets to reduce the flood and climate vulnerability of the population, built-up areas, and agricultural lands by rehabilitating, upgrading, and constructing flood protection and mitigation infrastructure.

Structural interventions that combine conventional engineering solutions and nature-based approaches will also be undertaken throughout the target basins.