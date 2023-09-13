^

Business

Maynilad investing P3 billion for STPs

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Maynilad investing P3 billion for STPs
The Paltok sewage treatment plant in Quezon City.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) is spending over P3 billion to upgrade 17 of its existing 22 sewage treatment plants (STPs) over the next five years.

The upgrade involves adding treatment processes in the 17 STPs to enhance nutrient-removal capability.

Maynilad said this is in compliance with the revised effluent standards (DAO 2021-19) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), which set more stringent wastewater treatment guidelines versus those imposed in other countries.

Through the program, the west zone concessionaire targets to have all its 22 existing wastewater treatment plants—which have a combined treatment capacity of around 684,707 cubic meters of wastewater per day – upgraded to conform to DAO 2021-19 standards.

Maynilad said the Parañaque water reclamation facility – currently its biggest STP in terms of volume output – is already compliant with DAO 2021-19.

Meanwhile, the new STPs to be constructed in the succeeding years will already have those upgraded nutrient-removal processes factored in its treatment capacity design.

Maynilad’s wastewater treatment facilities remove harmful substances from the wastewater generated by its customers before it is discharged to receiving bodies of water, thus contributing to the clean-up and rehabilitation of Manila Bay.

The upgrade of the 17 STPs is part of Maynilad’s P178-billion wastewater management spending plan from 2023 to 2046, which aims to expand sewer coverage and manage pollution loading in bodies of water.

Also included in this program are the construction of 18 new STPs in different areas within the west concession, and the installation of around 360 kilometers of new sewer lines that will catch and convey used water from households to STPs, among other wastewater-related projects.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base.

