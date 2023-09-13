^

Business

Government raises P10 billion from T-bonds

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2023 | 12:00am
Government raises P10 billion from T-bonds
The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday partially awarded P9.887 billion out of the P30 billion on offer for the reissued seven-year T-bonds with a remaining life of six years and 10 months.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The government borrowed close to P10 billion from long-term securities, short of its target even as investors asked for lower rates.

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday partially awarded P9.887 billion out of the P30 billion on offer for the reissued seven-year T-bonds with a remaining life of six years and 10 months.

During yesterday’s auction, the seven-year T-bonds fetched an average rate of 6.37 percent, down by 5.5 basis points from the 6.425 percent BVAL Reference Rate, which is the standard for securities.

Rates went from a low of 6.365 percent and a high of 6.373 percent.

Further, yesterday’s average rate was slightly higher than the 6.328 percent when the T-bonds were first issued on July 26.

At that time, the government partially awarded P24.793 billion out of the P30 billion on offer.

On the other hand, demand inched up by five percent to P57.792 billion from the last seven-year auction where offers reached P55.117 billion.

The auction was oversubscribed by 1.93 times. The latest offering has a maturity date of July 27, 2030.

For this month, the Treasury aims to raise P180 billion from the local debt market.

Of this, P120 billion is expected to come from T-bonds. It has so far raised P31.064 billion.

vuukle comment

T-BONDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. is set to accelerate the rollout of its solar projects after securing a $100 million funding...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 4 days ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
No decision yet on quitting China's Belt and Road &mdash; Italy PM

No decision yet on quitting China's Belt and Road — Italy PM

1 day ago
Italy has not yet decided whether to quit China's Belt and Road investment plan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said...
Business
fbtw
Most Asian markets drop as uneasy traders await key data

Most Asian markets drop as uneasy traders await key data

10 hours ago
 Asian markets struggled Tuesday to extend a Wall Street and European rally as traders nervously await US inflation data,...
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG expects P30 billion yearly from contribution hike

Pag-IBIG expects P30 billion yearly from contribution hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, is expected to generate at least P30 billion annually if...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOI-approved investments hit P800 billion

BOI-approved investments hit P800 billion

By Catherine Talavera | 37 minutes ago
Year-to-date investments approved by the Board of Investments have already surpassed full-year approvals in 2022.
Business
fbtw
Government releases 95 percent of 2023 budget

Government releases 95 percent of 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The government has released P5.02 trillion or 95 percent of the record P5.268- trillion allocation as of end-August, with...
Business
fbtw
Philippines eyes $2 billion from bond sale

Philippines eyes $2 billion from bond sale

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
The Philippines targets to raise as much as $2 billion in bond sale for the remainder of the year through a combination of...
Business
fbtw
SEC empowers crowdfunding portals

SEC empowers crowdfunding portals

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is giving crowdfunding portals authority to act as registrars of qualified institutional...
Business
fbtw
Philippines stocks down on lack of catalysts

Philippines stocks down on lack of catalysts

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
Stocks finished slightly lower yesterday as investors stayed on the sidelines due to a lack of new catalysts.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with