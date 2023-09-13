Government raises P10 billion from T-bonds

The Bureau of the Treasury yesterday partially awarded P9.887 billion out of the P30 billion on offer for the reissued seven-year T-bonds with a remaining life of six years and 10 months.

MANILA, Philippines — The government borrowed close to P10 billion from long-term securities, short of its target even as investors asked for lower rates.

During yesterday’s auction, the seven-year T-bonds fetched an average rate of 6.37 percent, down by 5.5 basis points from the 6.425 percent BVAL Reference Rate, which is the standard for securities.

Rates went from a low of 6.365 percent and a high of 6.373 percent.

Further, yesterday’s average rate was slightly higher than the 6.328 percent when the T-bonds were first issued on July 26.

At that time, the government partially awarded P24.793 billion out of the P30 billion on offer.

On the other hand, demand inched up by five percent to P57.792 billion from the last seven-year auction where offers reached P55.117 billion.

The auction was oversubscribed by 1.93 times. The latest offering has a maturity date of July 27, 2030.

For this month, the Treasury aims to raise P180 billion from the local debt market.

Of this, P120 billion is expected to come from T-bonds. It has so far raised P31.064 billion.