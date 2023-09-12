Nomura cuts 2024 Philippines growth target

This followed the lowering of the GDP growth projections for this year to 5.2 percent from the original target of 5.5 percent after the economic expansion slowed to 4.3 percent in the second quarter from 6.4 percent in the first quarter.

MANILA, Philippines — Nomura of Japan has slashed its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.8 percent from 6.3 percent for 2024 as the country’s vulnerability to rising food and energy prices raises the risk of a resumption of monetary tightening.

“The revision to our 2024 GDP forecast reflects weakening external demand, led by China, Europe, and the US, while persistently high inflation weighs on household purchasing power and consumption spending,” chief Asean economist Euben Paracuelles said in Nomura’s latest Asia economic monthly report.

The GDP expansion averaged 5.3 percent in the first half and needs to grow by 6.6 percent in the second half to meet the lower end of the six to seven percent growth target penned by economic managers for 2023.

He said the shock second quarter GDP growth contraction would likely prompt the government to accelerate implementation.

However, he said private investment faces strong headwinds from high interest rates and weak business sentiment.

Nomura sees a huge current account deficits of 4.1 percent of GDP in 2023 and 3.7 percent in 2024, reflecting weak export growth, rising capital goods imports due to infrastructure projects and higher food imports to address domestic shortages at a time when prices are likely to rise as a result of El Niño and protectionist measures by large food exporters, particularly on rice.

The Japanese bank also raised its inflation forecasts to 5.9 percent from 5.3 percent for this year and to 3.6 percent from 3.1 percent for next year.

“This takes into account the higher-than-expected outturn in August, but also the fact that food price inflation risks are materializing early,” Paracuelles said.

Inflation averaged 6.6 percent from January to August, still above the central bank’s two to four percent target, after accelerating to 5.3 percent last month from 4.7 percent in July.

“We maintain our forecast for BSP to leave its policy rate unchanged at 6.25 percent over the next few months, but see a rising risk of BSP resuming its hiking cycle. In view of BSP’s data-dependent approach, we believe it will be watching core inflation, which still declined modestly in August,” he said.

The inflation downtrend from a peak of 8.7 percent last January and the slower-than-expected GDP growth in the second quarter allowed the BSP to maintain a hawkish pause in the last three rate-setting meetings in May, June and August.