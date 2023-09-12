Stocks inch up on bargain hunting

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market continued its positive momentum, following last Friday’s rebound as investors seek fresh leads.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished 10.8 points or 0.17 percent higher at 6,233.74.

The broader All Shares index also rose by 3.22 points or 0.10 percent to 3,363.45.

“Philippine shares were bought up as investors look to a fresh new batch of economic data that could influence price action activity,” Regina Capital’s Luis Limlingan said.

“For the week ahead in the US, investors are looking forward to key inflation data. Meanwhile, it’s going to be a relatively quiet week for us here in the Philippines. The only eco data due for this week is the OFW cash remittances,” he said.

Indices were mixed, with financials, holding firms, and property settling in the red.

Industrial and mining and oil counters, meanwhile, led the rally, advancing by 1.07 percent and 1.87 percent, respectively.

Total value turnover was slightly lower than last Friday’s finish at P3.62 billion.

Market breadth was negative as decliners edged out advancers, 103 to 95, while 41 stocks were unchanged.

Asia stock markets were softer yesterday ahead of US inflation September data this week with investors seeking signals about the Federal Reserve’s next likely moves on interest rates.

Investors are pricing in a 93 percent probability that the Fed will keep rates at current levels after its next meeting ends on Sept. 20 but only 53.5 percent for another pause at the November meeting, according to CME group’s FedWatch Tool.

“Hawkish FOMC speakers have indicated that it may be appropriate to hold in September, and we think the committee wants time to digest incoming data,” ANZ economists said.

In China, there was an easing of deflationary pressures with consumer price index (CPI) rising 0.1 percent in August from a year earlier. That was slower than the median estimate for a 0.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll but much stronger than a 0.3 percent decline in July.

China also had its smallest drop in factory prices in five months. The producer price index fell three percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations, after a drop of 4.4 percent in July.