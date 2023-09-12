^

Business

Stocks inch up on bargain hunting

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Stocks inch up on bargain hunting
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished 10.8 points or 0.17 percent higher at 6,233.74.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market continued its positive momentum, following last Friday’s rebound as investors seek fresh leads.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished 10.8 points or 0.17 percent higher at 6,233.74.

The broader All Shares index also rose by 3.22 points or 0.10 percent to 3,363.45.

“Philippine shares were bought up as investors look to a fresh new batch of economic data that could influence price action activity,” Regina Capital’s Luis Limlingan said.

“For the week ahead in the US, investors are looking forward to key inflation data. Meanwhile, it’s going to be a relatively quiet week for us here in the Philippines. The only eco data due for this week is the OFW cash remittances,” he said.

Indices were mixed, with financials, holding firms, and property settling in the red.

Industrial and mining and oil counters, meanwhile, led the rally, advancing by 1.07 percent and 1.87 percent, respectively.

Total value turnover was slightly lower than last Friday’s finish at P3.62 billion.

Market breadth was negative as decliners edged out advancers, 103 to 95, while 41 stocks were unchanged.

Asia stock markets were softer yesterday ahead of US inflation September data this week with investors seeking signals about the Federal Reserve’s next likely moves on interest rates.

Investors are pricing in a 93 percent probability that the Fed will keep rates at current levels after its next meeting ends on Sept. 20 but only 53.5 percent for another pause at the November meeting, according to CME group’s FedWatch Tool.

“Hawkish FOMC speakers have indicated that it may be appropriate to hold in September, and we think the committee wants time to digest incoming data,” ANZ economists said.

In China, there was an easing of deflationary pressures with consumer price index (CPI) rising 0.1 percent in August from a year earlier. That was slower than the median estimate for a 0.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll but much stronger than a 0.3 percent decline in July.

China also had its smallest drop in factory prices in five months. The producer price index fell three percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations, after a drop of 4.4 percent in July.

vuukle comment

STOCKS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. is set to accelerate the rollout of its solar projects after securing a $100 million funding...
Business
fbtw
Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs &mdash; FAO

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs — FAO

1 day ago
Global rice prices reached a 15-year high in August after top exporter India banned some overseas sales of the grain, the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
No decision yet on quitting China's Belt and Road &mdash; Italy PM

No decision yet on quitting China's Belt and Road — Italy PM

16 hours ago
Italy has not yet decided whether to quit China's Belt and Road investment plan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said...
Business
fbtw

NAIA is a basket case

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
With its reputation as one of the worst airports in the world, NAIA is ripe for turnover to a competent private sector manager, but that may never happen.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pag-IBIG expects P30 billion yearly from contribution hike

Pag-IBIG expects P30 billion yearly from contribution hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, is expected to generate at least P30 billion annually if...
Business
fbtw
PEZA gets P10.8 billion commitments from Japan investment mission

PEZA gets P10.8 billion commitments from Japan investment mission

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority was able to secure P10.8 billion worth of investment commitments from a Japan outbound...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to put up solar farm

Meralco to put up solar farm

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Manila Electric Co. is targeting to put up one of the country’s largest solar farms as the company ramps up its...
Business
fbtw
Philippines bond market grows 8.3 percent in Q2

Philippines bond market grows 8.3 percent in Q2

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The local bond market continued to grow in the second quarter to hit P11.7 trillion, driven by both government and corporate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with