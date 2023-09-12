^

Business

Pag-IBIG expects P30 billion yearly from contribution hike

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2023 | 12:00am
Pag-IBIG expects P30 billion yearly from contribution hike
During the Kapihan with Pag-IBIG Fund on Monday, Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta said the contribution hike would happen by January 2024 as approved by the board of trustees.
Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, is expected to generate at least P30 billion annually if the long delayed contribution hike is pushed through.

During the Kapihan with Pag-IBIG Fund on Monday, Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta said the contribution hike would happen by January 2024 as approved by the board of trustees.

Acosta said Pag-IBIG has informed President Marcos of the scheduled rate increase.
“It is our board who has the authority to increase the rate of contribution. Before January, we will confirm again with Malacanang,” Acosta said.

“If the President says social services should not yet increase, then we have to follow,” she said.

Last March, Pag-IBIG postponed the contribution hike that was supposed to take effect this year as workers and business owners are just recovering from the pandemic.

Existing policy on Pag-IBIG savings is based on a member’s monthly fund salary (MFS) at two percent at a maximum amount of P5,000.

The supposed first increase in 2021 should have adjusted this to P7,500 and to P10,000 this year, but both were deferred.

“Come January 2024, the MFS will be at P10,000 times two percent. So the savings of the employee will be P200 matched by the employer by another P200,” Acosta said.

Currently, Pag-IBIG has 15.58 million active members.

Acosta said the contribution increase could result in an additional P30 billion a year.

“If it will be deferred again, we will be able to lend less. Because whatever we collect, we invest it in housing,” Acosta said.

The Pag-IBIG chief said the agency has started to give out notices to employers and even the Department of Budget and Management to allow them to prepare for the additional budget requirement.

Pag-IBIG was originally scheduled to raise contribution rates in 2021 as it saw the increase as necessary.

At that time, Pag-IBIG projected that the amount of loans disbursed will eventually outpace the total collections from both loan payments and members’ contributions.

However, the move was deferred for three years due to the impact of the pandemic on members and the business community.

Pag-IBIG last raised the contributions for members and employers in 1986.

vuukle comment

PAG-IBIG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. is set to accelerate the rollout of its solar projects after securing a $100 million funding...
Business
fbtw
Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs &mdash; FAO

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs — FAO

1 day ago
Global rice prices reached a 15-year high in August after top exporter India banned some overseas sales of the grain, the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 days ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
No decision yet on quitting China's Belt and Road &mdash; Italy PM

No decision yet on quitting China's Belt and Road — Italy PM

16 hours ago
Italy has not yet decided whether to quit China's Belt and Road investment plan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said...
Business
fbtw

NAIA is a basket case

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
With its reputation as one of the worst airports in the world, NAIA is ripe for turnover to a competent private sector manager, but that may never happen.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ADB drafts new country partnership strategy for Philippines

ADB drafts new country partnership strategy for Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank is looking at focusing on intensified climate action, promoting climate-smart connectivity and...
Business
fbtw

ECB interest rate decision on a knife edge

1 hour ago
The European Central Bank is walking a tightrope between still-high inflation and a darkening eurozone outlook as it decides whether to lift interest rates again or finally pause its historic hiking cycle.
Business
fbtw

China to curb ‘disruption’ in currency market

1 hour ago
China’s central bank said on Monday it would crack down on speculation that distorts the value of the yuan as the country’s currency sees persistent volatility.
Business
fbtw
Biden leads US tech push in Vietnam

Biden leads US tech push in Vietnam

1 hour ago
President Joe Biden and senior executives from top US tech firms including Google and Intel met Vietnamese business leaders...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with