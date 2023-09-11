^

Business

Crude rally stokes Phl inflation fears

Philequity Corner - Wilson Sy - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2023 | 12:00am

The Philippines is grappling with mounting inflation concerns as crude oil prices rapidly soar over $90 per barrel. Already burdened by escalating costs of essential commodities like rice and sugar, the nation and its consumers face further pressure from rising energy prices.

Brent Crude crosses $90 per barrel

Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, climbed to $91.14 last week. This marks its highest level since October 2022. The surge in oil prices exacerbates inflation pressures in the Philippines which relies heavily on fuel imports. Escalating energy costs translate into elevated electricity and transportation prices. This creates a ripple effect felt across the economy.

Source: Bloomberg

Saudi trims output

Key OPEC+ producers triggered this dramatic oil price surge. Saudi Arabia is extending its production cut of one million barrels per day until the end of the year. Russia, likewise, is reducing oil exports by 300,000 per day. Their coordinated effort to curtail output aims to prevent a slide in oil prices amid growing concerns about China’s slowing economic growth. Despite ongoing uncertainties regarding Chinese demand, crude oil prices have surged by 20 percent since June. The oil production cuts have effectively offset weaker consumption trends.

Persistent food inflation

Inflation remains a persistent concern In the Philippines. Despite six consecutive months of decline following its peak at 8.7 percent in January, inflation made a resurgence in August. This is primarily due to rising food costs, especially for staples like rice and sugar. In August, the inflation rate climb to 5.3 percent, up from 4.7 percent in July. As discussed in our recent article, global rice and sugar prices have seen staggering increases of 40 and 50 percent, respectively, over the past year.

US dollar strengthens, adds to inflation woes

The strengthening of the US dollar compounds inflationary challenges in the Philippines. Strong indications of resilience in the US economy have heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. This has exerted significant pressure on Asian currencies. This is reflected in the decline of the Bloomberg Asia Dollar Index (ADXY) to its lowest point since November. The Philippine peso reached a 10-month low with the exchange rate touching 57.05 against the US dollar last week.

Source: Bloomberg

Policymakers face a delicate balancing act

Philippine policymakers now have to contend with the spike in global energy and food prices, alongside the strengthening US dollar. The potential for further inflationary pressures may necessitate keeping interest rates high. This further complicates their delicate balancing act – trying to boost economic growth while keeping a watchful eye on the pressing need to minimize the effects of surging commodity prices worldwide.

 

Philequity Management is the fund manager of the leading mutual funds in the Philippines. Visit www.philequity.net to learn more about Philequity’s managed funds or to view previous articles. For inquiries or to send feedback, please call (02) 8250-8700 or email [email protected].

vuukle comment

INFLATION

OIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs &mdash; FAO

Global rice prices hit 15-year high after India curbs — FAO

10 hours ago
Global rice prices reached a 15-year high in August after top exporter India banned some overseas sales of the grain, the...
Business
fbtw
CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. is set to accelerate the rollout of its solar projects after securing a $100 million funding...
Business
fbtw
'Historic' EU-Mid East-India trade plan launched

'Historic' EU-Mid East-India trade plan launched

By Andrew Beatty | 14 hours ago
A broad alliance of states on Saturday unveiled ambitious plans to create a modern-day Spice Route linking Europe, the Middle...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
BSP seen defending peso to stay below 57:$1 level

BSP seen defending peso to stay below 57:$1 level

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
British banking giant HSBC said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas would continue to defend the peso to keep it below the 57...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market to move within wider range this week

Market to move within wider range this week

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
It was a busy week for the Philippine stock market last week, with the August inflation report coming out higher than expected...
Business
fbtw
SEC to slap higher penalties on companies for delinquent reports

SEC to slap higher penalties on companies for delinquent reports

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will jack up the penalties for delinquent reportorial compliance by as high as...
Business
fbtw
SRA wants US as export market for raw sugar

SRA wants US as export market for raw sugar

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration is studying how to keep the US as an export market for raw sugar despite the country’s...
Business
fbtw

NAIA is a basket case

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
With its reputation as one of the worst airports in the world, NAIA is ripe for turnover to a competent private sector manager, but that may never happen.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with