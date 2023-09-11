ACEN to triple investments in Australia

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp., the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, has been lauded by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for its renewable energy initiatives in Australia, where the company intends to triple its investments in the next three years.

Albanese, who recently concluded a bilateral visit to the Philippines, described ACEN as a “significant company which is making a difference and wants to make more of a difference.”

“I met Eric Francia, the CEO of ACEN, an energy company focusing on renewables. They currently have A$2 billion of investment in Australia. They have a large presence in New England region, in Tasmania, as well as investment coming in Western Australia in the Pilbara,” Albanese said.

“They expect that investment to increase to A$6 billion in three years - a substantial investment in Australian renewables, putting online something like three gigawatts of additional capacity in the Australian energy market,” he said.

Albanese briefly met with Francia on the sidelines of the signing of a strategic partnership with President Marcos at Malacanang Palace last Friday.

Francia, for his part, reiterated ACEN’s commitment to expand in Australia.

“ACEN fully supports Australia’s energy transition, and the company is gearing up to triple its Australia investments in the next three years,” he said.

As a significant participant in the Australian electricity market, ACEN has over 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity in operations and under construction in New South Wales.

“ACEN appreciates the government’s efforts to augment the much-needed transmission capacity to enable the growth of renewables. Our projects are particularly reliant on the Central West Orana renewable energy zone and the Marinus link transmission projects, among others,” Francia said.

The Albanese government is rolling out the A$20 billion Rewiring the Nation Plan to upgrade and modernize the electricity grid and enable significant growth in renewables capacity.

Australia is ACEN’s biggest market outside of the Philippines to date.