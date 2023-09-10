^

Business

Vista Residences continues legacy in Manila condo living

The Philippine Star
September 10, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re a young individual looking to pursue your career aspirations, buying a home is something you’ll consider sooner or later because, whether you like it or not, owning one is a sign of stability and maturity. Chances are you’ve tried sharing a rented apartment or staying with your parents or even commuting from the suburbs. But a recent promotion or salary upgrade may have helped you acquire a more solid footing in your profession and now you’re ready for homeownership. For condo homeownership, to be specific.

This makes you one of the legions of potential condo dwellers that are in the crosshairs of Vista Residences, a foremost provider of stylish condominium homes located in or near the business and commercial districts of Makati, Taguig, Mandaluyong, Manila, Pasig and Quezon City.

Current Vista condo owners enjoy better privacy and security, a competent property management team, and the right to enjoy luxuries such as a swimming pool, a fitness center, a play area for kids, and a clubhouse for weekend or holiday celebrations.

This readiness to provide excellent customer experience has firmly established Vista Residences as a reputable player in the high-rise property sector.

And now, with the demographic for interested condo buyers expanding to include dynamic young social media entrepreneurs and influencers, there is an increasing demand for spacious condo homes close to where the action is.

This emerging market of highly mobile digital natives need not look further than Vista Residences’ innovative new projects as the real estate company seeks to continue its legacy of offering prime living spaces in Metro Manila’s most strategic locations.

“We do not simply build homes; we shape vibrant communities. Our dedication to excellence is seen in every aspect of our projects – from meticulous craftmanship to fine design aesthetics to the provision of top-notch amenities and efficient property management. We take immense pride in our legacy of enriching the urban living experience,” said Teresa Tumbaga, division head of Vista Residences.

“Our residents’ welfare and satisfaction remain our top priorities. We continually strive to surpass their expectations and cultivate environments where they can truly thrive.”

Indeed, Vista Residences’ objective of delivering quality living spaces is intrinsically linked with its focus on customer satisfaction.

Vista Residences is a wholly Filipino-owned and managed property developer in the country. Vista Residences focuses on building vertical developments in the Metro’s commercial and business centers, that cater to the needs of the Filipinos of today.

