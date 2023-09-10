^

Business

Converge bags free Wi-Fi deal for Ilocos, La Union

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Converge bags free Wi-Fi deal for Ilocos, La Union
Converge has signed an agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to provide free internet to 36 towns in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, as well as to four areas in La Union.
BusinessWorld

MANILA, Philippines — Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has landed the contract to provide free Wi-Fi services to dozens of municipalities in the Ilocos Region.

Converge has signed an agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to provide free internet to 36 towns in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, as well as to four areas in La Union.

The DICT awarded the contract to Converge through its Free Wi-Fi for All Program, where the agency extends internet access particularly for Filipinos in remote areas.

Under the agreement, DICT regional director Reynaldo Sy said Converge is tasked to provide high-speed internet in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and La Union to minimize the digital gap in these provinces.

“This partnership will enable us to provide fast and reliable internet connectivity to all LGUs in the provinces of Ilocos Sur, La Union and the Second District of Ilocos Norte. We believe that this project will help bridge the digital divide and empower our citizens to stay connected, access vital information and participate in the digital economy,” Sy said.

Converge chief operations officer Jesus Romero pledged the firm’s support for the government’s push for universal connectivity.

Romero said Converge continues to fast-track the layout of fiber optic cables across the country to reach geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“Internet use has been an integral part of our everyday lives, as well as the economic growth of our country, and we remain committed in working hand in hand with the Philippine government to fiber power each Filipino household and business,” Romero added.

For next year, the DICT is asking Congress to approve its request to allocate P2.5 billion for the Free Public Internet Access Fund.

As a protocol, the budget would come from the spectrum user fees paid by telco operators.

Of the total amount, the bulk or P2.45 billion would be used for the Free Wi-Fi for All Program, while the remaining P50.66 million would be allocated for free internet services in state colleges and universities.

The DICT wants to prioritize next resettlement areas that need free access to the internet, as identified by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

The agency has set up and activated more than 4,000 free Wi-Fi stations across the 17 regions of the Philippines, particularly in 75 provinces.

vuukle comment

CONVERGE ICT SOLUTIONS INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
GCash takes down over 4 million accounts

GCash takes down over 4 million accounts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
E-wallet giant GCash has removed more than four million accounts in its platform for engaging in fraudulent and risky transactions...
Business
fbtw
Philippines resumes mango exports to Australia

Philippines resumes mango exports to Australia

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines has revived its fresh mango exports to Australia with an initial shipment of 1,500 kilograms of Carabao mangoes, according...
Business
fbtw
Consumer fintech Salmon chooses Oradian as its technology partner

Consumer fintech Salmon chooses Oradian as its technology partner

11 hours ago
Salmon, one of the Philippines’ fintech innovators, has selected Oradian as its technology partner, and adopted its...
Business
fbtw

Curiosity and leadership

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I did two episodes for Season 2 of Globe Business’ “At Your Serbiz.”
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jollibee, San Miguel extend partnership for sustainability

Jollibee, San Miguel extend partnership for sustainability

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. and San Miguel Foods Inc. (SMFI),  long-time business partners, have committed to extend their collaboration...
Business
fbtw

Philippines, Indonesia push air, sea connectivity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and Indonesia is looking at reactivating direct flights between Davao and Manado and reopening a roll-on, roll-off route to raise their trade and travel cooperation.
Business
fbtw
BSP wary about more &lsquo;financial accidents&rsquo;

BSP wary about more ‘financial accidents’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. is wary about additional ‘financial accidents” arising from...
Business
fbtw
Ecozone investments up three-fold to P111.2 billion

Ecozone investments up three-fold to P111.2 billion

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority continued to increase in the beginning of September as year-to-date...
Business
fbtw

The singing toilet

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
My friend Peter McIntyre, now comfortably retired in Ireland, periodically sends me articles to which I am very grateful. He gave me a fascinating one recently.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with