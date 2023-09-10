Converge bags free Wi-Fi deal for Ilocos, La Union

MANILA, Philippines — Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has landed the contract to provide free Wi-Fi services to dozens of municipalities in the Ilocos Region.

Converge has signed an agreement with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to provide free internet to 36 towns in Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur, as well as to four areas in La Union.

The DICT awarded the contract to Converge through its Free Wi-Fi for All Program, where the agency extends internet access particularly for Filipinos in remote areas.

Under the agreement, DICT regional director Reynaldo Sy said Converge is tasked to provide high-speed internet in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and La Union to minimize the digital gap in these provinces.

“This partnership will enable us to provide fast and reliable internet connectivity to all LGUs in the provinces of Ilocos Sur, La Union and the Second District of Ilocos Norte. We believe that this project will help bridge the digital divide and empower our citizens to stay connected, access vital information and participate in the digital economy,” Sy said.

Converge chief operations officer Jesus Romero pledged the firm’s support for the government’s push for universal connectivity.

Romero said Converge continues to fast-track the layout of fiber optic cables across the country to reach geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“Internet use has been an integral part of our everyday lives, as well as the economic growth of our country, and we remain committed in working hand in hand with the Philippine government to fiber power each Filipino household and business,” Romero added.

For next year, the DICT is asking Congress to approve its request to allocate P2.5 billion for the Free Public Internet Access Fund.

As a protocol, the budget would come from the spectrum user fees paid by telco operators.

Of the total amount, the bulk or P2.45 billion would be used for the Free Wi-Fi for All Program, while the remaining P50.66 million would be allocated for free internet services in state colleges and universities.

The DICT wants to prioritize next resettlement areas that need free access to the internet, as identified by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

The agency has set up and activated more than 4,000 free Wi-Fi stations across the 17 regions of the Philippines, particularly in 75 provinces.