^

Business

SEC cracks down on more scammers

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2023 | 12:00am
SEC cracks down on more scammers
To date, the SEC has secured the conviction of 33 individuals in 22 cases with a total imprisonment of 712 years and an aggregate fine of P28.4 million.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has secured more convictions, with its latest victory against six individuals involved in an investment scam, operated by GDM Finance SARL.

To date, the SEC has secured the conviction of 33 individuals in 22 cases with a total imprisonment of 712 years and an aggregate fine of P28.4 million.

Six individuals were convicted by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 158 in a decision dated April 17, the SEC said.

The individuals, found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating Sections 8 and 26 of Republic Act 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code (SRC), were found to be behind GDM Finance.

The convicted individuals were sentenced to pay a total fine of P100,000 each, with subsidiary imprisonment.

The case stemmed from an information received by the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD) in July 2018, alleging that GDM had conducted a seminar in a mall where speakers enticed the audience to invest in GDM for a weekly return of at least 2.5 percent.

The SEC also said that GDM had a Facebook account where it advertised that it could pay dividends to shareholders and provide a steady return on investment received.

According to the SEC, Section 8 of the SRC explicitly prohibits the sale or distribution of securities without first being registered with the SEC. Likewise, Section 26 makes it unlawful for individuals to employ fraud, deceit, and omission to garner investments from the public.

However, the SEC said GDM had not registered any securities and neither had it secured a license to issue mutual funds, exchange traded funds and proprietary or non-proprietary shares or membership certificates and timeshares.

“In this case, it is clear that the accused is soliciting investment from the attendees and promises that the same will earn guaranteed profits through the placements that will be made by GDM,” the court said.

“Additionally, the prosecution was able to establish that despite the securities being unregistered, such fact was not made known by the individual accused to its prospective investors who attended the orientation seminar. Thus, they are liable under Section 26.2 of the SRC for omitting a material fact that misleads the public into believing that the securities they offer are registered.”

According to SEC records, 355 individuals are being actively prosecuted in various courts in 145 cases for violations of the SRC and other laws.

vuukle comment

SEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
GCash takes down over 4 million accounts

GCash takes down over 4 million accounts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
E-wallet giant GCash has removed more than four million accounts in its platform for engaging in fraudulent and risky transactions...
Business
fbtw
Philippines resumes mango exports to Australia

Philippines resumes mango exports to Australia

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines has revived its fresh mango exports to Australia with an initial shipment of 1,500 kilograms of Carabao mangoes, according...
Business
fbtw
Consumer fintech Salmon chooses Oradian as its technology partner

Consumer fintech Salmon chooses Oradian as its technology partner

11 hours ago
Salmon, one of the Philippines’ fintech innovators, has selected Oradian as its technology partner, and adopted its...
Business
fbtw

Curiosity and leadership

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I did two episodes for Season 2 of Globe Business’ “At Your Serbiz.”
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jollibee, San Miguel extend partnership for sustainability

Jollibee, San Miguel extend partnership for sustainability

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. and San Miguel Foods Inc. (SMFI),  long-time business partners, have committed to extend their collaboration...
Business
fbtw

Philippines, Indonesia push air, sea connectivity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and Indonesia is looking at reactivating direct flights between Davao and Manado and reopening a roll-on, roll-off route to raise their trade and travel cooperation.
Business
fbtw
BSP wary about more &lsquo;financial accidents&rsquo;

BSP wary about more ‘financial accidents’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. is wary about additional ‘financial accidents” arising from...
Business
fbtw
Ecozone investments up three-fold to P111.2 billion

Ecozone investments up three-fold to P111.2 billion

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority continued to increase in the beginning of September as year-to-date...
Business
fbtw

The singing toilet

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
My friend Peter McIntyre, now comfortably retired in Ireland, periodically sends me articles to which I am very grateful. He gave me a fascinating one recently.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with