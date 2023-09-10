SEC cracks down on more scammers

To date, the SEC has secured the conviction of 33 individuals in 22 cases with a total imprisonment of 712 years and an aggregate fine of P28.4 million.

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has secured more convictions, with its latest victory against six individuals involved in an investment scam, operated by GDM Finance SARL.

To date, the SEC has secured the conviction of 33 individuals in 22 cases with a total imprisonment of 712 years and an aggregate fine of P28.4 million.

Six individuals were convicted by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 158 in a decision dated April 17, the SEC said.

The individuals, found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating Sections 8 and 26 of Republic Act 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code (SRC), were found to be behind GDM Finance.

The convicted individuals were sentenced to pay a total fine of P100,000 each, with subsidiary imprisonment.

The case stemmed from an information received by the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD) in July 2018, alleging that GDM had conducted a seminar in a mall where speakers enticed the audience to invest in GDM for a weekly return of at least 2.5 percent.

The SEC also said that GDM had a Facebook account where it advertised that it could pay dividends to shareholders and provide a steady return on investment received.

According to the SEC, Section 8 of the SRC explicitly prohibits the sale or distribution of securities without first being registered with the SEC. Likewise, Section 26 makes it unlawful for individuals to employ fraud, deceit, and omission to garner investments from the public.

However, the SEC said GDM had not registered any securities and neither had it secured a license to issue mutual funds, exchange traded funds and proprietary or non-proprietary shares or membership certificates and timeshares.

“In this case, it is clear that the accused is soliciting investment from the attendees and promises that the same will earn guaranteed profits through the placements that will be made by GDM,” the court said.

“Additionally, the prosecution was able to establish that despite the securities being unregistered, such fact was not made known by the individual accused to its prospective investors who attended the orientation seminar. Thus, they are liable under Section 26.2 of the SRC for omitting a material fact that misleads the public into believing that the securities they offer are registered.”

According to SEC records, 355 individuals are being actively prosecuted in various courts in 145 cases for violations of the SRC and other laws.