Globe converts another facility to renewable

Butch Kalalang, assistant vice president for regional network operations at Globe, said the firm is shifting its facility in Nasugbu, Batangas to renewable energy as part of decabornization efforts.

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has grown the number of its clean energy facilities to 25 after transitioning one of its Batangas offices to renewable power.

Globe tapped the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP) of the Department of Energy (DOE) in completing the transition of the Batangas facility.

The program enables consumers to purchase renewables from suppliers licensed by the DOE.

The government is promoting the use of green alternatives to reduce the reliance on traditional sources.

The greening of its Batangas office brings the total of facilities that are powered by renewables to 25 scattered nationwide.

Kalalang said five of these facilities are in Cavite; four in Quezon City; three in Cebu; two in Makati City; and one in each in Caloocan City, Mandaluyong City, Manila City, Marikina City, San Juan City, Taguig City, Iloilo, Laguna and Tarlac.

“By harnessing the regulatory provisions to shift to renewable energy, Globe is reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and improving operational efficiencies through innovative network solutions and energy-efficient equipment,” Kalalang said.

Globe chief finance officer Rizza Maniego-Eala said the telco is investing in renewables to encourage additional spending on clean energy.

In 2019, Globe started to decarbonize its business by buying renewables bundled with emission reduction certificates through power purchase agreements.

The Ayala-led telco decided to begin its shift to support the Philippines with its commitment before the Paris Agreement to cut carbon wastes by 75 percent by 2030.