Philippines resumes mango exports to Australia

Mango production has increased this season with an estimated surplus harvest of two million kilos.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has revived its fresh mango exports to Australia with an initial shipment of 1,500 kilograms of Carabao mangoes, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The maiden shipment bound for Sydney and Perth marked the first fresh mango export from the Philippines to Australia in 10 years.

Hi-Las Marketing Corp. exported the mangoes in partnership with the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Lucio Tan’s Philippine Airlines (PAL).

Hi-Las president and CEO Roberto Angelo Amores II said they are hoping to ship more quality products across the globe so the Philippines can return to the global market.

“We’re very thankful for the opportunity that we are able to penetrate some new foreign market again. Hopefully, this will result in higher export volume,” Amores said.

BPI assistant director Herminigilda Gabertan said the last export of mango from the Philippines to Australia was in 2013.

“This is a big step towards our mango industry development considering we really need to promote our products to other countries,” Gabertan said.

DA-BPI director Gerald Glenn Panganiban said the endeavor opens new horizons for the country’s agricultural produce and strengthens the bonds of international trade.

“The export of fresh mangoes to Australia is a milestone achievement for our agricultural sector. The meticulous planning, rigorous adherence to international quality standards, and continuous efforts of our farmers and exporters have culminated in this momentous occasion,” Panganiban said.

Last June, the Philippine Embassy in Canberra said the mango exports were being arranged by FastboxPH, a Sydney-based e-commerce and logistics provider, and 1Export, a one-stop platform for cross border trade and fulfillment services, with the assistance of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Sydney (PTIC Sydney) and the BPI’s National Plant Quarantine Services Division (BPI-NPQSD).

The embassy also said protocols have been in place for the export of mangoes to Australia and the Specific Commodity Understanding (SCU) since 2016.

The SCU is an arrangement document for the importation of fresh mango fruit from the Philippines to Australia under Australia’s Biosecurity Act 2015, which has been amended and updated throughout the years to include export opportunities for Filipino mango farmers.

Philippine Trade Representative to Australia Alma Argayoso said there has been interest in mango exports in recent years, but plans have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our mission is to work with government authorities and industry partners to bring to Australia the highest quality Filipino products and help lift trade between our two countries,” Argayoso said.

Argayoso added that Australia has always shown support to the country to improve agricultural trade, particularly the export of mangoes.

“In 2018, the Australian Embassy in Philippines reported that the Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) provided AUS $1.1 million grant funding to a four-year project which passed on farming technology that improved mango quality and size for Davao farmers,” Argayoso said.

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen de La Vega said the Philippines produces mangoes all year around, while Australia produces its own mangoes for only certain months of the year, from September through April.