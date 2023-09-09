Alsons Power vows to support pivot to clean, secured energy

MANILA, Philippines — Alsons Power remains steadfast in helping address the dual challenges of meeting the growing demand for energy and ensuring a secure, reliable, and affordable power supply, along with the pursuit of achieving a sustainable energy future in Mindanao and the rest of the country, a top company official said.

“We have always gone the extra mile in minimizing and mitigating the impact that our (traditional) power plants have on the environment. More than just enabling them to comply with environmental guidelines, we have equipped and are operating them to keep the levels of pollutants as low as possible,” said Ernesto Joseph Nocos, SVP for the Alsons Power Group’s business development and marketing.

The Alcantara-led power firm has a portfolio of three power facilities with an aggregate capacity of 413 megawatts (MW) serving over eight million people in 14 cities and 11 provinces in Mindanao.

The company now sets its sights on achieving a roughly 60:40 ratio of renewable to non-renewable capacity balance across its portfolio. Siguil Hydro Power Corp., now currently making remarkable strides in the development of its 14.5-MW hydroelectric station in Maasim town, is the first of the group’s plans to deploy about 200 MW of hydroelectric power and 400 MW of solar energy across various regions, with a primary focus on Mindanao and some areas of Visayas.

“We are one with the Department of Energy, the National Electrification Administration, and the Energy Regulatory Commission and their efforts to enhance the regulatory and policy framework of the power industry towards a more sustainable development of power generating capacity,” Nocos said.