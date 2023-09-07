^

Business

Philippines, UAE seek to advance trade, investment relations

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emphasized the need to enhance trade, investment and economic cooperation between the two countries as their respective trade ministers met.

In a statement yesterday, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual met with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Council Meeting on Sept. 3.

“During the meeting, both sides acknowledged the need to further enhance PH-UAE bilateral trade, investments, and economic cooperation,” the DTI said.

It said  the two trade ministers discussed exploring possible investments and cooperation in areas like renewable energy, research and development, and skills development.

“They also looked forward to a possible PH-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (PH-UAE CEPA), and the implementation of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA),” the DTI said.

In an interview last month, Trade Undersecretary and Board of Investments managing head Ceferino Rodolfo shared that the country is gaining traction with the CEPA with the UAE as the terms of reference (TOR) for the agreement is already being finalized.

Negotiations for the CEPA are expected to start this year.

In December 2021, the DTI announced that both the Philippines and the UAE agreed to begin discussions on the scope of a possible CEPA.

In June last year, the Philippines signed an IPPA with the UAE.

The DTI said earlier that the IPPA is projected to generate 2,500 jobs and garner over P7.1 billion worth of investments.

Sectors of interest from the UAE include import and distribution, manufacture of scaffolding and formwork and providing engineering services, defense, telecommunications, tourism, poultry, aerospace, retail (medical equipment or devices), and renewable energy.

The IPPA covers a wide range of areas such as protection of investments, national treatment, most favored nations treatment, transfers, expropriation and compensation, and procedures for investor-state dispute settlement.

The DTI said earlier that as part of the IPPA, a joint committee on investment to be headed by the undersecretaries of the DTI and UAE’s Ministry of Finance was formed to start investment initiatives and look at areas of cooperation.             

vuukle comment

UAE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Talking to China is no 'sign of weakness' &mdash; US trade chief

Talking to China is no 'sign of weakness' — US trade chief

2 days ago
Holding talks with Beijing officials is not a sign of weakness by Washington, the US commerce secretary said Sunday, adding...
Business
fbtw

Good advice

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Dealing with a rice crisis requires good advice from someone with the experience, the technical knowhow and market savvy. That’s why I turned to Art Yap, former agriculture secretary, former Bohol governor,...
Business
fbtw
MPIC, Malaysian firm partner for P3 billion worth of rail projects

MPIC, Malaysian firm partner for P3 billion worth of rail projects

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp., the country’s leading infrastructure investments company, has partnered...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Price cap effective only in short term&rsquo;

‘Price cap effective only in short term’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The head of the Marcos administration’s economic team has maintained that the price cap on rice should serve as a short-term...
Business
fbtw
Ayala Land appoints first female CEO

Ayala Land appoints first female CEO

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The country’s oldest conglomerate continues with its key leadership changes, with its property unit Ayala Land Inc....
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati Subway affected by Makati-Taguig dispute

Makati Subway affected by Makati-Taguig dispute

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The landmark $3.5 billion Makati Subway project is the latest casualty of the Supreme Court’s ruling that some areas...
Business
fbtw
GCash takes down over 4 million accounts

GCash takes down over 4 million accounts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
E-wallet giant GCash has removed more than four million accounts in its platform for engaging in fraudulent and risky transactions...
Business
fbtw
GSIS says it will remain a shareholder of MPIC

GSIS says it will remain a shareholder of MPIC

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Government Service Insurance System, the state-run pension fund, said it intends to remain a shareholder of Pangilinan-led...
Business
fbtw
No recommendation yet&nbsp; on Landbank-DBP merger

No recommendation yet  on Landbank-DBP merger

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Governance Commission on GOCCs has yet to recommend whether to proceed or not with the legal merger of the Land Bank...
Business
fbtw

The rice price challenge

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
The global rice market has been rattled by extraordinary developments that led to rice prices soaring to record high levels in nearly 12 years.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with