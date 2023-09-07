^

Business

DTI seeks more investments in nickel processing

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2023 | 12:00am
Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual continues to encourage businesses in ASEAN to invest in nickel processing, highlighting opportunities present in the country.

During the Global Supply Chain and Sustainable Investment session of the ASEAN Investment Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia, Pascual called for investments in the downstream processing of nickel.

Pascual also highlighted the country’s strength in the production of semiconductors and the highly-skilled Filipino workforce that can process raw ores into finished products.

“Part of our strategic approach is to leverage these resources and enable us to move to higher value activities with high regard to sustainability,” Pascual said.

“This strategically positions the country in the regional and global value chains of clean technologies and we will need reliable partners in investments to realize this,” he said.

During the forum, Pascual emphasized the opportunities for the Philippines to enhance its participation in supply chains of critical sectors and key goods.

He also highlighted the investment opportunities for the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and the potential to contribute to the global transition to clean energy.

“Part of the development strategy of the Philippines to enhance economic performance and global value-chain participation is to work with global partners and to increase international engagements to create a more conducive environment for investments. We are engaging with several partners at the multilateral, regional, and bilateral levels to pursue a framework that could mobilize sustainable investments to the Philippines,” Pascual said.

He said the Philippines is taking a tailored approach to encourage more investments, particularly in the manufacturing of green metals and EVs as the country transitions to a greener economy.

Pascual also cited the strength of intra-ASEAN trade, which can leverage ASEAN’s large population as its core market.

In May, Pascual said the DTI wants further processing of raw minerals in the country, such as nickel, that are essential ingredients or components of batteries needed for electric vehicles.

He shared earlier that they are pursuing discussions with foreign partners that will provide the technology for further processing of nickel ores.

Pascual said they are in talks with prospective partners from the United States, Japan and China. He said they also received interest from Europe.

Pacific Forum senior resident fellow Akhil Ramesh earlier told The STAR that infrastructure is vital in attracting partners in the minerals sector.

Recommended
