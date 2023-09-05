Congress urged to pass tighter penalties vs digital fraud

In a statement, PLDT president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said the telco company supports the passage of House Bill (HB) 7393 and Senate Bill (SB) 2039 seeking to imprison and penalize money mules.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. has thrown its full support behind measures filed in Congress pushing for heavier penalties against financial fraud in light of a resurgence in online scams.

“Since every internet user is vulnerable to cyberattacks that target our identity and our finances, protection by the state is equally vital to getting more Filipinos to maximize the opportunities the internet can offer,” Panlilio said.

The House of Representatives in May transmitted to the Senate its approved version of HB 7393, also known as the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act. The measure penalizes money mules or persons who participate in financial fraud.

For one, the legislation sanctions individuals who open financial accounts and e-wallet profiles that are used to receive, transfer and withdraw dirty money. It also prohibits the use of fictitious identity when opening financial accounts to evade the law.

Further, HB 7393 bars anyone from purchasing or selling an e-wallet account for the purpose of receiving proceeds from digital fraud.

The measure also lists social engineering schemes, particularly phishing, as prohibited acts given the growing volume of malicious attacks committed online.

The proposal seeks to enforce penalties of as much as P5 million and life imprisonment for cases of economic sabotage or when the crime is committed against a group of three or more persons.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri in March filed SB 2039, the counterpart bill of HB 7393.

As of May, SB 2039 is still pending at the committee level.

Panlilio emphasized the need for Congress to legislate additional layers of security given the rise of online fraud across the country. Cases of digital fraud in Metro Manila alone tripled to 4,446 in the first semester from only 1,551 a year ago.

“PLDT and its mobile subsidiary Smart will support any form of timely and relevant legislation that protects our customers because for us, customer protection is a significant part of our overall customer experience,” Panlilio said.

To date, PLDT has blocked more than 478 million attempts to scam its subscribers and prevented over 28 billion tries to open illegal domains.