DOTr to do bidding for NSCR, subway deals in Q4  

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will start the bidding for the P281-billion contracts to manage the largest rail projects in the Philippines before the year ends.

In a meeting with Japanese investors, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the government would start soliciting proposals from private firms for the operations and maintenance of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) and the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) in the fourth quarter.

Bautista said the P204.6 billion contract for the NSCR would cover the operations and maintenance of the depot, trains and stations of the railway stretching between New Clark City and Calamba, Laguna.

The concessionaire will also get the right to manage the interconnection of the NSCR with other rail lines like the MMSP. It will also acquire the authority to collect passenger fares and develop commercial establishments around the rail system.

Like the NSCR deal, Bautista said the P76.89 billion contract for the operations and maintenance of the MMSP would include the depot, trains and stations of the subway. In turn, the operator will earn through fare collection, as well as future upgrades.

The winning bidder for the operations and maintenance of the MMSP will also receive the right to handle the equipment and facilities under the Philippine Railway Institute.

The MMSP will span about 33 kilometers across seven cities in Metro Manila and will cut travel time between Quezon City and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to 35 minutes.

According to Bautista, the contract for both railways will provide a concession period of at least 15 years, on top of the partial operations slated for the NSCR.

The DOTr will issue the bid details for the NSCR and MMSP by the fourth quarter. The bidding is expected to run until the first quarter of 2024.

Likewise, Bautista is asking Japanese investors to consider vying for the contract to operate and maintain the NAIA. Bautista said the concessionaire would obtain the right to earn from all ends of airport operations in exchange for the investments it would make to expand passenger capacity to 62 million per annum.

Last week the DOTr issued the invitation to bid for the P170.6 billion rehabilitation of the NAIA, announcing that the bidding is open to all private firms, whether Filipino or foreign.

One of the main requirements to compete in the bidding is to maintain a net worth of at least P20 billion to show that the bidder is well funded to undertake the project.

