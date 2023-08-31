^

Business

A guide to BAICS for all government institutions

The Philippine Star
August 31, 2023 | 12:00am

The conduct of the Baseline Assessment of Internal Control System (BAICS) is required by Department of Budget and Management for all government institutions – national government agencies and its attached bureaus, LGUs, GOCCs (including its subsidiaries), government financial institutions, state and local universities and colleges, water districts, government hospitals, and government instrumentalities.

To help organizations comply, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a five-session online training via Zoom entitled, A Guide to BAICS starting on Wednesday, Sept.13.

BAICS must be conducted prior to any strategic planning, creating a budget reform roadmap and action plan. This is an integral procedure in the internal audit cycle. It must be carried out and implemented by the Internal Audit Unit (IAU) or Internal Audit Services (IAS). They must undertake BAICS on all public financial management processes.  The knowledge gained from the results shall assist the head of agency or offices in strengthening the internal control system as embodied in the DBM circular 2020-8 dated May 26, 2020 on the Revised Philippine Government Internal Audit Manual (RPGIAM).

BAICS is also now required when one is to access funding from institutions, including the ADB, DOF, DILG, etc.  This training program is to strengthen internal control system and effective functioning of the IAS.

These programs will feature CGBP expert practitioner, Alicia Manuel, CRFA, CICA, JD who was with COA for 31 years. While at COA, she was seconded to international organizations as an international consultant to World Bank, Asian Development Bank and AusAid to monitor large scale projects in various countries.

She is the author of the Handbook on AFP Internal Auditors, 2017 and the Internal Audit Manual for the Province of Negros Occidental, 2019.

She has done capacity building on BAICS with various government institutions such as Armed Forces of the Philippines, BARMM (Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education), Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Finance, Department of Education, National Police Commission, National Telecommunications Commission, Philippine Army and the Province of Negros Occidental.

Registration is open to the general public. For details and to enroll, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 /69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Civil Service Commission; DILG-Local Government Academy; Governance Commission for GOCCs; Supreme Court for MCLE; and other regulatory agencies. Government funds to be used in this training program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

