Bank president praises Quezon City's 'digital police force'

Members of the Philippine National Police line up for the monthly rank inspection at the Manila Police District Headquarters on December 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) president and CEO Eugene Acevedo praised what he called a “digital police force” of Quezon City.

In a Facebook post, Acevedo also commended QCPD chief Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III for utilizing technology and building a command center that is manned by a “hyper-responsive” police force.

The RCBC boss shared his thoughts in social media after visiting QCPD’s command center.

“You are a great example of how dedicated people and digital technology can serve citizens more effectively!” Acevedo said of Torre.

“The command center looked like what you would see in Hollywood movies. Hundreds of street corner cctvs being monitored in one wall. Drones on another wall. Also body cameras. We witnessed an arrest live through a body cam,” he added.